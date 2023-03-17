How to Change Personality Traits in Sims 4 Growing Together

Image Source: Maxis Studios

As you experience the journey of a Sim, you’ll go through various milestones and hardships that can ultimately shape your character’s lifestyle. However, one of the few things that can’t be altered is their pre-set personality traits, which can be chosen in CAS or after the age-up process. Fortunately, players can adjust these attributes in several ways, and we’ll show you how to change personality traits in The Sims 4 Growing Together.

How Do You Change Personality Traits in The Sims 4 Growing Together? Answered

To change personality traits in The Sims 4 Growing Together, you can do one of the following methods:

Swap personality traits

Use Re-Traiting potion

Change traits in CAS with cheats

The Growing Together expansion pack (possibly included in the Infant update as well) features a new personality trait swap technique that can alter a Sim’s characteristics through certain life choices. For example, an individual with the Neat attribute can eventually change to a Slob as time passes, primarily when the house is always messy. You can, of course, reject these alterations anytime the prompt pops up, similar to the dislikes/likes mechanics.

Another way to tweak traits is through the consumption of Re-Traiting potions from the Rewards section, which can be purchased with Satisfaction Points. Players can earn this currency by achieving Whims, Aspirations, and Milestones, as well as using the ‘sims.give_satisfaction_points #’ cheat (replace your desired number with the ‘#’).

You can go the faster route by entering the edit mode cheat and changing the personality trait via CAS. To do this, players can activate it with ‘testingcheats on’ and then enter ‘cas.fulleditmode’ to allow full access to CAS. In return, you’ll be able to click on any Sim of your choice while holding down the ‘Shift’ button to ‘Modify in CAS’ and adjust any characteristics.

That does it for our guide on how to change personality traits in The Sims 4 Growing Together. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on all Infant traits.

