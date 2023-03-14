All Infant Traits in Sims 4, Explained
From sweet little angel to the cry-baby.
The latest Sims 4 update introduces a new life stage and a unique set of traits that can determine a baby’s personality. Each attribute offers positive and negative repercussions for needs, which can change the dynamic for eating, sleeping, and any other interactions. In this guide, we’ll help you understand this feature by explaining all the infant traits in The Sims 4.
What Are the Infant Traits in The Sims 4? Answered
When players edit their Sim in CAS or begin the age-up process, they can choose between six infant traits. Sometimes these characteristics can make the experience more accessible, while others prompt challenges for the elite parent types. To get an overall view of what to expect, here’s a breakdown of all infant traits, including their pros and cons:
|Traits
|Description
|Pros
|Cons
|Calm
|These babies like to watch the world and thrive in peaceful environments.
|Less likely to cry, get angry, or tire of various activities.
|Hesitant to explore the world on their own.
|Cautious
|The infant values familiarity and simplicity but is careful with new things.
|A deep love for those in the family or close friendships. Less likely to try risky activities.
|Slow to warm up to new experiences, locations, and Sims.
|Intense
|These Sims feel an immense amount of emotions compared to other babies.
|Easily entertained.
|Difficult to calm down while in a bad mood.
|Sensitive
|Infants with a delicate state of mind.
|Babies can rest much easier at night after being soothed.
|Susceptible to diaper rashes, overstimulation to play/social interactions, and picky with food options.
|Sunny
|A family member who always smiles and giggles.
|Loves conversing and playing with other Sims.
|Mandates more social interactions.
|Wiggly
|A Sim who is always on the go.
|Enjoys moving around and playing.
|Less likely to fall asleep or pay attention after a specific time.
Like toddlers, infants can only have one attribute, but they can receive a Reward Trait, like Top-Notch or Unhappy Infant, when they are adequately taken care of or have had a bad parenting experience. They are also too young to obtain an Aspiration, which can be unlocked once they have aged up to a Child.
Those who select the Cautious trait for their family member can expect some setbacks with the new baby food exploration feature, along with the Sensitive characteristic. You’ll need to try out different dishes via the High Chair, such as applesauce, yogurt, and rice porridge, to determine what type of products your child enjoys and dislikes.
For the wigglers, players can set up baby-proofing measures around their house to limit their movements and restrict them from entering certain areas. Besides this quality, Sensitive Sims will need to get their diaper changed immediately to reduce the risk of a rash. Basic needs must also be met for each infant, even if they have helpful traits like Sunny and Calm, since children can be taken away when not nurtured for an extended period. But, of course, you can do the bare minimum to produce the Unhappy Infant Reward if you enjoy being a parental monster.
That does it for our explanation of all infant traits in The Sims 4. While here, you can explore the relevant links below, including our guide on all crib upgrades.
