All Sims 4 Crib Upgrades Explained

The Sims 4 base game Infants update added a long-awaited new item to the Build/Buy catalog — cribs. Infant Sims are no longer confined to boring bassinets, and handy Sims can upgrade cribs to get more functionality from them. Here are all the crib upgrades in the Sims 4 base game.

Any Sim can upgrade a basic crib by adding a mobile for §100. A Sim does not need to have any Handiness skill or upgrade parts to perform the mobile upgrade. To add a mobile, click on a crib, then select Upgrade.

There are two types of mobiles to choose from in the base game update — Birds and Space. Once applied, the mobile upgrade can help soothe Infants to sleep. Soothing Infants to sleep with the mobile will give even intense Sims a +10,000 Asleep moodlet – a huge bonus to tired caregiver Sims.

Cribs are not Infant-only objects, however. Most cribs (except for the portable travel crib) can be upgraded to a toddler bed as your Infant Sims grow. A Sim who has at least Handiness Level 2 to convert an Infant crib to a Toddler bed, which will allow Toddler Sims to continue using their crib even when they grow.

What do you think about the new cribs and crib upgrades in the Sims 4 base game? Let us know in the comments! And before you go, be sure to check out our other Sims 4 Infants content in the links below.

