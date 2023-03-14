How to Upgrade a Crib in Sims 4

Image Source: Maxis Studios

Running a Sims family without mods or cheats can sometimes be challenging due to the high prices of bills and the risk of negative moodlets. Fortunately, players can use a few lifehacks to make the experience more accessible by enhancing objects within their household. Here’s everything you need to know about how to upgrade a crib in The Sims 4.

How to Convert a Crib to a Toddler Bed in The Sims 4

Instead of getting rid of your crib after your infant ages up, you can transform it to save money for your household. Players must first reach Level 2 of the Handiness skill to enhance this product, and then they can select the object to upgrade and convert it into a toddler bed.

Simmers can level up their Handiness skill by tinkering with broken objects in the house, reading books like Handiness Vol 1: Try Not to Die!, or using a cheat. However, if there is a prompt to choose the ‘dislike’ option for this activity, it’s recommended not to select ‘Yes’ for these instances since it can make it harder for them to learn the ability.

When welcoming a new member to the family, you can convert a toddler bed back into a crib through the same upgrading procedure. You can also look at other options in Build Mode, such as the Travel Crib by Gordian, Kindermade Kindercrib, Mini Mission Crib, and many more.

How to Add a Baby Mobile to Crib in The Sims 4

To add a Baby Mobile to a crib, select its upgrade prompt and exchange 100 Simoleons for a Birds or Space-themed design. After players perform this action, their Sim will immediately customize the crib, regardless of Handiness level (it will go by faster if you have a higher skill.) As a result, you will now be able to press the ‘Play Lullaby…’ selection to sing your infant to sleep, including songs like Hush Little Baby, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, and Frere Jacques.

Now that you know how to upgrade a crib in The Sims 4, you can use this lifehack to conserve your inventory. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to get a Science Baby.

