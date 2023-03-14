All Money Cheats in The Sims 4

The Sims has always been one of those series that encourages players to cheat, rather than simply abiding by the default rules in the game. One of the biggest limiting factors to your creativity and fun in the game is the number of Simoleons (money) you have. Well, these Sims 4 money cheats will ensure you no longer have to worry about it.

Before you can go ahead and start entering these money cheats, you’ll have to activate cheats. This can be done by pressing CTRL + SHIFT + C at the same time. This will open a bar that you can then enter cheats into. Before you do this, type in “testingcheats true” without the speech marks.

Once this is done, you can then simply enter any of the below money cheats to put an end to your financial woes in The Sims 4.

All Sims 4 Money Cheats Explained

Cheat What It Does money [any amount] This will make your Sim household’s balance whatever amount of money you enter in the brackets. sims.modify_funds +[amount] This will add the specified amount of money to your balance. sims.modify_fund -[amount] This will subtract the specified amount of money from your Sims’ balance. rosebud Adds 1,000 Simoleons motherlode Adds 50,000 Simoleons kaching Adds 1,000 Simoleons fast freerealestate {on/off} This cheat needs to be entered at the Neighborhood screen. Doing so will make all homes free and available for your family of Sims to move into. Can be turned on or off by changing what is entered in the brackets. households.force_bills_due If you want to make your Sims panic about bills, this cheat is what you want. It forces bills to be due immediately.

It’s worth noting that cheats like motherlode, rosebud, and kaching can be used over and over, so don’t be afraid to use them whenever your Sims could do with a little cash injection.

Now you never need to worry about spending above and beyond your Sims’ needs ever again. That does it for all The Sims 4 money cheats. For more useful tips and guides on the game, search Twinfinite or check out some of the related content listed below.

