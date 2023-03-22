How To Fix Error Code ‘Diver’ in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

Image Source: Activision

Error codes will, unfortunately, be familiar to any Call of Duty player with a few matches under their belt. We’ve seen various recurring error codes across Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2’s lifespans so far and, despite seemingly being resolved back in fall 2022, one has resurfaced in the battle royale and annual installment. Here’s everything we know about the ‘Diver’ Error Code in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, including how to fix.

‘Diver’ Error Code in Warzone 2 & MW2 Explained

In MW2 and Warzone 2, the Diver Error tells players that their game is unable to function as intended because it has not completed the necessary updates or downloads.

It can occur at any time but, as you may expect given the cause behind it, tends to occur most frequently when the devs have released an update or patch of some kind.

How To Fix ‘Diver’ Error Code

Unfortunately, there does not appear to be a ‘silver bullet’ fix for the ‘Diver’ Error Code in either MW2 or Warzone 2.

However, there are multiple things players can do that have a track record of solving the issue and allowing players to get back to playing as quickly as possible. Below, we’ve listed the things players should do if they encounter the problem in either CoD title:

Restart your game. Whatever platform you’re on, a manual restart of the game you’re playing can work. This will re-establish players’ connection to Activision servers and, in theory, download any updates or data required to play. Manually check your game for updates. If your game hasn’t automatically updated for any particular reason, a manual check for update may identify and push through any update that is needed. To do this on PS5: Close your game > Navigate to the NW2 or Warzone 2 application > Press ‘Options’ > Press ‘Check for Update’ > Complete any outstanding updates.

Close your game > Navigate to the NW2 or Warzone 2 application > Press ‘Options’ > Press ‘Check for Update’ > Complete any outstanding updates. To do this on Xbox One X: Press the Xbox button > Select ‘My Games & Apps’ > Select ‘See All’ > Select ‘Xbox One X Enhanced’ > Select ‘Done’ > All Games that display here are completely up to date. If MW2 or Warzone 2 do not display, they are not updated OR Find MW2 or Warzone 2 app > Press ‘Start’ > Select ‘Manage Game & Add Ons’ > Select ‘Updates’ > Any available update will display. To do this on PC: Open up Steam > Right-click MW2 or Warzone 2 > Select ‘Properties’ > Select ‘Local Files’ > Select ‘Verify Integrity of Game Files’ > Any outstanding files will be completed OR open up Battle.Net > Select MW2 or Warzone 2 > Click ‘Check for Updates’. Reinstall Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2. Naturally, this will reinstall the most recent version of the game and, therefore, any update that has been released by the devs. Contact Activision Support or your device’s support. If all those fixes fail, there may be a deeper issue with your console or PC that is inhibiting it from carrying out the necessary updates. Getting in touch with specific support for your device seems the best fix.

That’s everything there is to know about how to fix the ‘Diver’ Error Code in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. It appears to have resurfaced in Season Two Reloaded so, on top of the above advice, we’d recommend ensuring your console or PC is set to automatically update all your games.

