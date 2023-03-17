How to Fix Diablo 4 Beta Voice Chat Not Working Issue

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

For those who have pre-purchased Diablo 4, the fun has now started, as the beta version is already being played. This open world, full of warriors in the realm of Sanctuary still has some issues, as any beta has. Many players are wondering how to fix Diablo 4 voice chat not working issue. Here’s everything you need to know.

Fixing Voice Chat Not Working in Diablo 4 Beta

Unfortunately, right now there’s no way of fixing Diablo 4 Beta voice chat not working. The game developers, Blizzard Entertainment, themselves have provided a list of current issues with the beta, and “In-game voice chat problems” is one of them. The site only says that “In-game voice chat may not function correctly for all players”.

However, there might be ways to communicate outside of the game. If you’re playing Diablo 4 via Battle.net, you could use their voice chat function. If not, you could use Discord, TeamSpeak, or some other similar platform.

As any Beta starts with some problems, like the error 30008, or the logging in error 34203, we believe this might be one of the first things the people at Blizzard Entertainment fix quickly, so if they update the system or we discover any other way to fix the problem, we’ll update this post.

Now that you know how to fix Diablo 4 voice chat not working issue, you can look for more guides on the game in Twinfinite. As you can see below, we have all the answers.

