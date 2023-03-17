How to Fix Diablo 4 Beta Error 30008

Image source: Blizzard

As the Diablo 4 beta goes live, players have been hit by a bunch of annoying error codes. One such error is preventing them from accessing the in-game servers. In fact, many players have been currently reporting this issue on various social media platforms and flocking to the internet to find a potential fix to this problem. Luckily, we can show you how to fix this problem, so here’s what you need to do if you get the Diablo 4 error 30008.

What Does Error Code 30008 Mean in Diablo 4 Beta? Answered

The Diablo 4 30008 code represents a DNS error that occurs when a communication problem occurs between the client and server. When a DNS error occurs, it means that the device could not resolve the domain name into an IP address, which can result in the system being unable to access the website or server.

Troubleshooting Diablo 4 Error 30008

Since it’s a DNS error, flushing the system’s DNS is one of the most effective methods to get rid of the Diablo 4 30008 code. Here are the instructions to flush DNS in a Windows system:

Click the Start button, then type “CMD” on your keyboard. Right-click Command Prompt and select “Run as Administrator.” Alternatively, you can click on the “Run as administrator” hyperlink on the Start Menu’s right-side panel that displays the Command Prompt app. In the Command Prompt, copy and paste the following command: “ipconfig /flushdns” (make sure to include the space before the forward slash). Press the Enter key to execute the command.

The DNS resolver cache on your device should be successfully cleared out after following the above steps, and you’re most likely to access the Diablo 4 beta server. However, make sure you restart the Battle.net client after flushing the DNS settings and then launch Diablo 4.

If the above fix doesn’t seem to work for you, getting in touch with Blizzard support is highly recommended to address such issues. They can assist you by analyzing log files and giving a permanent solution for the “Diablo 4 30008” error code.

So, there you have it. That’s all you need to know about fixing the Diablo 4 error 30008. Be sure to check out our other Diablo 4 guides and peruse the links below, including current queue wait times.

