One of the most difficult mechanics to deal with in the recently released Sons of the Forest game is the hunger bar. It depletes quite quickly and while there are methods of hunting or fishing, food can seem difficult to come by at times. Thankfully, The Forest’s sequel does include various spots around the island map that are abundant in food items. One of these is the bunker known well for its variety of crunchy cereal, canned cat food, and other such edible items. If you are wondering how to find the food and dining bunker in Sons of the Forest, read on below.

Sons of the Forest Food and Dining Bunker Location

Image Source: Sons of the Forest Wiki

Before you set off to the bunker in Sons of the Forest you will first need to locate it, so open up your hand GPS map and look for the area shown below. It should also be indicated on your map in-game by a green circle as it is an important story location.

Once you have found the spot you need to head toward, go ahead and go there. Keep in mind that to access the food area of the bunker, you do not actually need any keycard. If you want to explore further, you will need to have the Maintenance Keycard and then the VIP Keycard, which is found inside that very bunker. You can see what the cave that houses the Food and Dining Bunker looks like below.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight Games

As soon as you drop down into the bunker through the entrance, you will see a wide variety of food lining the shelves. Grab all of these, some of which may require the use of the Can Opener, and you will be ready to explore without worrying about your hunger bar.

Now that you know how to find the food and dining bunker in Sons of the Forest, you can jump back onto your island and fight off those hunger pangs. If you are interested in viewing some similar content just have a look below for related articles or head back to Twinfinite’s homepage for other gaming guides and news.

