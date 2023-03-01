Image Source: Endnight

When it comes to most of the items you can craft or find in Sons of the Forest, their location and purpose are not too difficult to figure out. Other items, such as the Can Opener, can be a bit more elusive as they are smaller or less necessary for the progression of the story itself. If you have found some cans you would like to open and are wondering where to find the Can Opener in Sons of the Forest, read on below so that you can grab it for yourself.

Sons of the Forest Can Opener Location

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

To find the Can Opener in Sons of the Forest, you’ll need to start by pulling open your handy GPS map. There are actually a few Can Opener locations across the map as shown below, so you can pick whichever one seems the most convenient to you. Specifically, we will focus on the one that is located along the coast at the top of the map as it is the easiest to obtain at the beginning due to the other two being in camps amongst cannibal mutants that could require you to engage in combat.

The Can Opener pictured below is the one found on the coast at the top of the map. Regardless of which one you choose to get on your island, all you will need to do is approach the Can Opener and press “E” on your keyboard to have it go into your inventory.

Once there, you can combine it with cans to open them up. You will get canned food upon opening your cans, and this is the only use for the Can Opener thus far. Regardless, it is useful to have as canned food is worth a lot of hunger and is abundant as you explore bunkers or caves.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

Now that you know where to find the Can Opener in Sons of the Forest, you should go grab your own and open up those cans taking up valuable inventory space. If you are interested in other similar content just have a look below at some related articles for the game, including how to find the Machete, another great tool that you’ll need to survive the harsh landscape.

