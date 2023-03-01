Image Source: Endnight Games

Playing a survival horror game like Sons of the Forest can be stressful enough without having to worry about whether or not your armor or weapons are sufficient enough against the cannibal mutants. The Forest’s recently released sequel offers players a good selection of weapon choices to arm themselves with, from those well-fitted for more ranged attacks and those best for a more up, close, and personal combat situation. One weapon that is truly powerful and easy to obtain is the Machete. If you are wondering where to find the Machete in Sons of the Forest for yourself, read below.

Sons of the Forest Machete Location

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

The first thing you are going to need to do to locate the Machete in Sons of the Forest is to open up your GPS map and look for the area shown below. You will find the weapon along the coastline near some deflated rubber boats and tents.

It will be on one of the deflated boats mentioned as shown below. All you need to do is approach the Machete and press “E” on your keyboard to have it go into your inventory. When you want to equip it, simply open up your inventory by pressing “I” and then clicking on the Machete.

If you are having trouble spotting it amongst the boats just walk around on top of them and look down until the game prompts you to press “E” and pick it up. You will know you are looking at the correct area if you see a couple of green tents behind you.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

Now that you know where to find the Machete in Sons of the Forest you can head on over to the beach and grab your own. If you are interested in viewing some related content just have a look below for similar articles or head back to the website’s home page for all things gaming.

