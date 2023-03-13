Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2 features a lot of mini-quests for Guardians to enjoy and complete throughout the game. One such quest includes “Trust Goes Both Ways,” a mini-quest from Fynch. However, some players need clarification on how to complete it. So today, let’s discuss how to complete Trust Goes Both Ways in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Trust Goes Both Ways Factions Chest Quest Guide

You can acquire the Trust Goes Both Ways quest from Fynch after you complete the first two Witch Queen campaign missions. Once you receive this questline, follow these steps to successfully complete it.

Trust Goes Both Ways Loot Regional Chests Step one of the quest is to travel around the Throne World in search of three Regional Chests. These chests can be found anywhere throughout the three main areas, Quagmire, Miasma, and the Florescent Canal, but you’ll have the most luck in Quagmire, as there are multiple there that are easy to find. Defeat Scorn and complete a Public Event Step two requires you to defeat 100 Scorn enemies and complete a Public Event in Miasma. This can quickly be completed in one fell swoop by waiting in Miasma for a Public Event to appear, which will then Spawn Scorn enemies in abundance when the event starts. Complete Patrols and collect Faction Chests. After completing step two, stay in Miasma, as you’ll need to collect Faction Chests and complete Patrols in that location. Faction Chests are dark green, making them a little tricky to find within the environment. This can easily be avoided by throwing a Wombo Detector mod on your Ghost, which will allow you to spot chests within 50 meters of you. After that, complete two patrols in the area to progress to the next step. Go to Fynch and collect your reward. Finally, after completing step three, head back to Fynch, who will be waiting for you with a guaranteed Red Border Likely Suspect Fusion Rifle.

That’s everything you need to know on how to complete Trust Goes Both Ways in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest guides, like what Harmonic Resistance is, and more below.

