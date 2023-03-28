How to Complete More Pest Control Request in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Source: CAPCOM Co., Ltd. via Twinfinite

Aside from the brutal battles against the infected enemies, you’ll need to make time for the various requests from the Merchant. In particular, players must go toe-to-toe with one of the most terrifying foes of the game… the rats. So, if you want to achieve this task, we’ll show you how to complete the More Pest Control quest in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Resident Evil 4 Remake More Pest Control Request Guide

To begin the More Pest Control request, you can find the standard blue paper near the Headless Statue in the Grand Hall during Chapter 9.

The primary goal of this task is to eliminate three pesky rats that have been destroying books around the library, in which players can utilize their trusty knife to get up close and personal with the vermin or use their gun for longer-ranges. However, even if the request suggests going to the library, the critters aren’t actually in these areas, possibly as a way to throw players off. It should also be noted that the third rat’s location will only trigger after Chapter 10, so you’ll need to wait until this mission is complete.

More Pest Control Request Rat Location

The first rat is relatively easy to spot as it can be found directly behind the entryway to the Dining Hall near the initial location of the blue note. All you have to do is open the door to reveal the creature’s whereabouts (sometimes it can spawn near the large dining table) and get rid of it using your preferred offensive strategy.

More Pest Control Request Rat Location 2

Another rat is inside the hallway to the Armory, but the entryway to this room will be locked; therefore, players must head upstairs to go through the doorway above it. From there, you can make your way down and fight against infected knights, where Ashley will help you by igniting the opponents with blue flames.

Once the foes are defeated, you can unlock the entryway to search for the critter.

More Pest Control Request Rat Location 3

After you finish the gruelling mission as Ashley, you’ll take over Leon again at the start of Chapter 10. Players can start heading over to the hallway near the library to eliminate the last rat.

Now that you’ve killed the three rats, you’ll be rewarded with three Spinels, which can be used to trade valuables with the Merchant.

That does it for our guide on how to complete the More Pest Control request in the Resident Evil 4 remake. For more help, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to get Sentinel Nine.

