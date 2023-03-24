Image Source: Capcom

The Resident Evil 4 Remake is already being played by franchise fans everywhere. This time around, US agent Leon S. Kennedy is sent on a mission to rescue the US president’s daughter, Ashley Graham, from a violent Spanish cult called Los Iluminados. The best way to do so is by being armed with the strongest weapons in the game, so many players are wondering how to get Sentinel Nine in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Sentinel Nine in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The only way to get the Sentinel Nine in Resident Evil 4 Remake is by purchasing it, be it by buying the Deluxe game Edition, the collectible DLC pack, or by getting the gun separately. The Sentinel Nine is an exclusive item add-on, and it’s not in the game’s Standard version, so purchasing it is the only way to use it in-game.

Once you’ve purchased the Sentinel Nine, you can immediately find it in the game by going to the nearest Typewriter and then moving it to your Inventory. There, you can use it with the rest of the best weapons in the game.

Now that you know how to get Sentinel Nine in Resident Evil 4 Remake, you can look for more guides and news on the game in Twinfinite. As you can see below, we have all the answers.

