Who Is Ashley’s Voice Actor in Resident Evil 4 Remake? Answered

Image Source: Capcom

With the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake, we’re getting quite a few new voice actors and face models to round out the cast of the game. If you’re wondering who voices Ashley Graham in Resident Evil 4 Remake, here’s what you need to know.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Ashley Voice Actor

Ashley is voiced by Genevieve Buechner in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Buechner is a Canadian actress who has made small cameo appearances in movies like Jennifer’s Body and If I Stay, and has also starred in The Final Cut as Isabel Bannister and Caprica as Tamara. Resident Evil 4 Remake appears to be her first proper video game project, and she certainly does a pretty decent job as we ended up enjoying Ashley‘s portrayal in this game quite a bit.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Ashley Face Model

While Buechner has lent her vocal talents as Ashley in the game, her face model in Ella Freya, a model on Patreon on Instagram. Freya also has her own YouTube channel, where she occasionally plays and streams video games as well.

Freya has only lent her likeness to the project, and does not seem to have any other involvement in the game like motion capture or any other kind of voice recording.

That’s all you need to know about who Ashley’s voice actor and face model are in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

Related Posts