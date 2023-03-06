How to Beat Zhuyan Boss Fight in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Image Source: Koei Tecmo

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, there are many obstacles that will stand in your way on the road to victory. It is not just the regular enemies that want to make your life hell, but the many bosses will often do their best to wreck the best-laid plans. For players hoping to get a leg up, preparation is key. If you are seeking the best way on how to defeat Zhuyan in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, we are here to help.

Beating Zhuyan in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

This will be one of the first mini-bosses you will meet in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, with Zhuyan being found in the Two Chivalrous Heroes mission. As you and your new AI companion, Zhao Yun, fight your way up the mountain, behind the wooden gates lies this ape demon.

Image Source: Koei Tecmo via Twinfinite

Needless to say, judging from its appearance, especially the long arms, you will need to watch yourself for aggressive attacks from Zhuyan. Instead of being overly offensive, it is best to keep your distance from this boss and focus on deflecting its attacks.

Zhuyan will attack with both arms, or look to land consecutive smashing attacks when you are near. However, the most dangerous attack remains its Critical Blows. The first will see it jump back and charge a kick, so get ready to deflect that, while the other will see it jump into the air before smashing into the ground. Learn to deflect both just a couple of seconds after it glows red to deal heavy Spirit damage, and open up the boss for a Fatal Strike.

Image Source: Koei Tecmo via Twinfinite

Keep repeating this process, and Zhuyan will soon become a problem that no longer seems to be that big in the course of the game.

There you go, all you’ll need to know about how to defeat Zhuyan in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. For more help on the game, check out our guides on details such as how to dominate the same battlefield, how to save scum, or the best way to accumulate ammo. You can also see other related content below, and for everything else, you can search Twinfinite.

