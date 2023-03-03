How to Get More Arrows & Crossbow Bolts in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty? Answered

Image Source: Team Ninja

As with the Nioh games, Team Ninja has once again made it so ranged weaponry is just as important as swords and polearms. However, ranged ammo is finite, so you must constantly re-up your stock as you work through missions, and the game is slightly unclear in this regard. Here’s how to get more arrows in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Where to Find Arrows in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Fans of the two Nioh games will be familiar with this pattern. Your biggest source of arrows and crossbow bolts will come from the Blacksmith Zhu Xia, who you’ll find early on at the start of the game. While not all of their functions will be available, players can still purchase items, and among the Blacksmith’s wares are both of these items.

As you might expect, these won’t cost you all that much, so you can buy in bulk and then collect more from the storehouse as needed. Annoying as it might be, you can only access the storehouse from the blacksmith by pressing X/Square, and you can only pull out a certain amount of arrows at once.

Battle Flag Supplies Section

Alternatively, you can also get them by resting at Battle Flags and selecting the Supplies section. Here, you’ll be able to buy Arrows for 1500 coppers and Crossbows for 2000.

It is also possible to find arrows as loot from enemies you see wielding a bow or crossbow. These enemies aren’t as common as their melee compatriots but can still serve as a means to refill your quiver. The use of a bow is especially useful in co-op for sniping while your partner(s) clear a path.

This is all you need to know about how to get more arrows in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to treat your enemies like pincushions. The opening section of the game is notoriously brutal, so check out the links below for all of our helpful guides.

