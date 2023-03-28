How to Beat the Verdugo in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Source: CAPCOM Co., Ltd. via Twinfinite

The journey to rescue Ashley Graham is a long, treacherous road filled with many formidable obstacles and ghastly creatures. By Chapter 10, you’ll encounter an even more fearsome beast as you try to find a way back to your companion. Here’s everything you need to know about how to defeat the Verdugo in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Verdugo Boss Guide

Once players interact with the circuit breaker lever in Chapter 10, they’ll initiate the Verdugo boss fight, showcasing a creature with incredibly thick skin. You can defeat this opponent by using the liquid nitrogen locations to temporarily paralyze it and repeatedly shoot it (you’ll need to do this process a few times.) Those who want to utilize a faster method can freeze it with the liquid nitrogen in front of the circuit breaker and unleash the power of the rocket launcher to get an instant kill.

The only downside to the rocket launcher approach is the fact that the weapon requires 80,000 Pesetas with a limited amount of ammo. Fortunately, we can help you with this approach with our how to make money fast guide to unlock it quickly. But, of course, you can still use the liquid nitrogen to freeze it and gradually attack it with the weapons you have on hand.

Aside from the liquid nitrogen location near the circuit breaker, players can find three others at these destinations:

Once you eliminate the powerful foe, you can pick up a valuable treasure from its corpse and earn the Wave Goodbye, Right Hand achievement/trophy. Players can also choose to run away from the opponent by waiting for the elevator for a considerable time, in which you can anticipate a cutscene of its arrival. However, this route doesn’t feature any rewards or achievements, but at least you’ll live to fight another day.

That does it for our guide on how to defeat the Verdugo in Resident Evil 4 Remake. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on the best weapons.

