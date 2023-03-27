Image Source: Capcom

As is the case with all games in the series, Resident Evil 4 Remake offers quite a bit of replay value with plenty of cool unlockables to go after even after you’ve beaten the story. With that in mind, here’s how to unlock all bonus weapons available in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

All Bonus Unlockable Weapons in Resident Evil 4 Remake

All of these weapons can only be unlocked once you’ve beaten Resident Evil 4 Remake at least once, so don’t worry about missing them on a first playthrough. Some can only be obtained on higher difficulties as well, so it’s likely that you’ll need to clear the game multiple times to unlock everything, depending on how comfortable and familiar you are with it.

Weapon/Item How to Unlock Perks Infinite Rocket Launcher Beat the game on any difficulty once, then start New Game Plus. Purchase it from the Merchant for 2,000,000 ptas. Infinite ammo. Chicago Sweeper Beat the game on Professional Mode with A rank. Infinite ammo after purchasing all upgrades. Handcannon Beat the game on Professional Mode on a fresh file. New Game Plus does not count. Infinite ammo after purchasing all upgrades. Primal Knife Destroy all 16 Clockwork Castellans (the Salazar wind-up dolls). Indestructible after purchasing all upgrades. Cat Ears Beat the game on Professional Mode with S+ rank. Grants the Infinite Ammo perk to all weapons in the game.

As you can see, apart from the Infinite Rocket Launcher and Handcannon, all other bonus weapons can only be obtained by beating the game on Professional Mode, which is the highest difficulty setting in the game. This will likely take a bit of practice, as you’ll need to beat the game as quickly as possible to get the necessary ranks.

That’s all you need to know about how to unlock all bonus weapons in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

