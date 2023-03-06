Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 Gets Brief but Hype Reveal Trailer

It’s been a long time coming, but the Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi franchise is back with an all new entry.

In a trailer showcased during the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals stream held on Mar. 5, it was revealed that Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 is currently in development. other specifics regarding the title, such as its release date and which consoles it will be available on, have not been secified as of this article’s writing.

The trailer itself was also sparse with details pertaining to the game. Compiling footage from past Budokai Tenkaichi games, it started off with clips from the first Budokai Tenkaichi before moving onto footage from the second and third games. All of the footage is shown via a digital version of an old-fashioned TV which the games would have been played on when they originally released.

The footage progresses until reaching a clip of Goku powering up so that he can transform into a Super Saiyan. As he does though, the screen cuts to black and returns with new footage of a high-fidelity Goku transforming into his Super Saiyan Blue form. The text “Get Ready for Battle” flashes across the screen before Goku cracks his knockles, and “A New Budokai Tenkaichi Begins” closes out the teaser.

It’s definitely not the most detailed teaser ever, but it delivers the message of the series’ return well enough. Those interested can view the teaser via the FighterZ World Tour Finals stream archive, and we’ll add in the official trailer down below as soon as we’re able.

For more on all things Dragon Ball-related, check out any of the relevant links down below.

Related Posts