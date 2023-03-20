Diablo 4 Beta Leveling Guide: How to Get to Max Level Fast

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

As most Diablo fans probably know by now, reaching the level cap is only the tutorial. Once you’ve hit the cap, the game begins as you can finally start farming better gear and refining your build. Here’s how to get to the max level quickly in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Max Level Guide

First off, a quick disclaimer: this guide will cover content in the Diablo 4 beta that’s currently running. The max level cap is set at 25 in the beta, but the full game will let you go up to 100. As such, we’ll only be covering the stuff that’s available in the beta right now, and we’ll go over more leveling methods once the game is officially released.

Just like with past Diablo games, you’ll want to make sure that you’re clearing every small dungeon you come across and killing every single enemy in your path as you explore the world. This might seem obvious and even inconsequential at times, but the experience you get from murdering everything really adds up over time, so don’t miss out on those.

Past that, here are a few key things to do.

Participate in World Events

Diablo 4 now features a shared world where you can encounter other players, and with this comes world events. They’ll appear on your map as orange markers, and whenever you see one, make sure to check it out. These are usually pretty easy to do if you’re at the right level for your area, and they serve as a good source of experience and loot.

Clear All Side Quests

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Don’t be in a hurry to just bum rush the main story. Make sure to accept every blue marker quest you come across in the towns as well. These will allow you to explore even more of the map, uncover new dungeons, and quest completion also rewards you with a sizeable amount of experience.

Clear the Main Story

Of course, once you’ve cleared every side quest in your area, continue on with the main story in Diablo 4. These give a significant amount of experience and will likely make up the bulk of your leveling process in the game.

Clear Strongholds

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

As you explore more of the map, you’ll uncover Strongholds that you can clear out. These are:

Kor Dragan

Malnok

Nostrava

We recommend clearing them out in this order to suit your level in each area, and you’ll again be rewarded with plenty of experience points. Clearing Strongholds also reveals even more of the map, which is always helpful. As you earn more Renown, don’t forget to claim your rewards on the map screen as well, including gold and more experience points.

Play Multiplayer

Finally, if you’re able to, play through Diablo 4 with a friend via online multiplayer. The game is perfectly serviceable as a solo experience and you’ll even get a 5% experience bonus when you’re in the vicinity of other players, and double that if you’re in a party.

That’s all you need to know about how to reach the max level cap fast in Diablo 4. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

Related Posts