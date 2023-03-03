Can You Save Sebastian’s Sister Anne from Her Curse in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The tragic story of Sebastion Sallow is one of the most compelling and heartbreaking Relationship quests of Hogwarts Legacy, where he will stop at nothing to cure his twin sister from her dreadful illness. So, with this in mind, you may wonder, can you save Anne Sallow from her curse? The only way to answer this question is by providing you with an overview of this dark narrative.

Before we go any further, it should be noted that there are Major Spoilers for Sebastian Sallow’s Relationship quests ahead.

Can You Save Anne in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Based on the outcome of the Shadow saga, Anne cannot be saved from her curse in Hogwarts Legacy. To understand what happens during this storyline, we’ll explain it from the beginning when Sebastian first enlists you for your help in finding the cure for his twin sister. In these missions, he primarily turns to the Dark Arts to save her, in which he uses the Unforgivable curses and looks for answers in a calamitous ancient book.

Unfortunately, Sebastian’s quest to save her leads him to casting Avada Kedavra on his uncle and guardian, Solomon Sallow, who has consistently tried to stop him in his search for the cure since it seemed impossible. As a result, Anne retiliates against her brother and ultimately asks him to never see her again.

Although players can’t save her, they can still make a choice to either imprison Sebastian in Azkaban or let him go. It should be noted that this decision doesn’t affect the main storyline, but it does, of course, impact the outcome of the Sallow questline.

Players can also learn about the truth behind Anne’s curse during the showdown against Victor Rookwood, who was the real culprit that inflicted the curse. Before this revelation, it was always believed that Ranrok Loyalists had done the deed, yet it in actuality, it was a dark wizard. Additionally, those who didn’t turn Sebastian in can tell him this news after they complete one of the last missions, or Ominis will relay the message with the imprisonment ending.

That does it for our guide on whether or not you can save Anne in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to learn all Unforgivable curses.

