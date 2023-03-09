Can You Preload Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 2 Update? Answered

Image Source: Epic Games

Epic Games’ popular battle royale keeps on churning out updates, and with a plethora of new content on the horizon for its next Season, many are wondering whether it’s possible to get ahead of the curve. So, can you preload Fornite’s Chapter 4 Season 2 Update? Here’s what you need to know.

No, you cannot preload Fortnite updates such as Chapter 4 Season 2. While other live service-style games such as Genshin Impact allow you to preload content updates ahead of time, it’s not the same case with Fortnite. After the servers go down for maintenance, which typically lasts for a few hours, the update usually rolls out shortly afterward. This should give you enough time to get the update done ahead of time, as long as you’ve got a relatively speedy internet connection.

As for when the servers are likely to undergo maintenance for the update, the downtime will begin on March 2nd at 2 am ET/11 pm PT/7 am UK time. You can read more about Fortnite server downtime in our detailed guide here.

That does it for whether you can preload Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 2 content. For more updates on the next season, such as new leaks and rumors, make sure to check back here at Twinfinite. Also, check out some of the related tweets below for more info.

