What Time Does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Server Downtime Start? Answered

Image Source: Epic Games

With the release of Fortnite MEGA soon approaching, everyone’s desperate to know when the new season launches. There’s plenty of hype surrounding Fortnite MEGA, as fans are looking forward to the next battle pass and cosmetics. Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1 ended on March 8, which may have had many players confused as to when they can expect the next season. If you’d like to know when downtime will start for Chapter 4 Season 2, keep on reading.

When Will Downtime Start For Fortnite MEGA?

According to the official Fortnite Status Twitter page, downtime will begin on March 2nd at 2am ET/11 pm PT/7am UK time.

To clarify any confusion, we plan to go into downtime for #FortniteMEGA Chapter 4 Season 2 on March 10 @ 2 AM ET. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 7, 2023

After downtime ends, players should be able to jump into the newest season hopefully with ease. Of course, as with any new season, there is always the chance that players might have some difficulties queueing into the game when it first launches.

How Long Will the Fortnite Servers Be Down For?

There is no definite amount of time that the servers will be done, but they can be expected to be down for at least a couple of hours. Downtime is something that can vary based on how large the update is, or if Epic faces any technical issues when rolling out the servers.

We hoped this help clear up when downtime will begin for Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 2. For more updates on the next season, such as new leaks and rumors, make sure to check back here at Twinfinite. Also, check out some of the related tweets below for more info.

Related Posts