Like the best of all Souls games, having the right build can go a long way in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. While there may be archetypes that players will likely depend on, there is actually plenty of room and depth in how you can construct your character to best maximize your chances of success. For players trying to find out all about the best Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty armor sets, this guide is for you.

Best Armor Sets in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The key to understanding Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and its myriad systems is the Virtue stats, mainly Fire, Wood, Metal, Water, and Earth. Every increase in the stats will bring a bunch of benefits, such as to your general HP, attack power, or your Spirit levels. Combine that with the right gear, and you can have yourself a ball of a time. Then we also have your weapon choice, which will play into just how you’ll approach combat.

Since traits are random and can be altered via Embedding, we will instead look at some of the best set bonuses that will be achievable with certain armor sets. Most, if not all armor sets with bonuses are obtained from friendly and rival officers, so be sure to read up on what exactly are Oath levels to get a headstart.

Rival of the Masses Build (Zhang Fei)

Image Source: Koei Tecmo via Twinfinite

If you are the kind of player that loves to use flashy Martial Arts as part of your combat strategy, then the Zhang Fei set will be the best one for you thanks to its bonuses. Reducing Spirit consumption is always handy, as does the increase in Martial Arts damage. Having generally higher Spirit gain also makes it easier for you to tap on other skills, while reduced damage during attacks means the enemy is always going to get punished more.

Pair that with the Invictus Serpent Spear, and you will have range and power all in one package. This is built for the aggressive player that might not be that good on defense, so best get your relationship to the max with Zhang Fei as soon as possible.

Dauntless Warrior Build (Zhao Yun)

Image Source: Koei Tecmo via Twinfinite

A good build to get at the start of the game, as well as one you will likely be able to obtain relatively early on, is from Zhao Yun. The Dauntless Warrior build is made for those that like the speed and range brought by the Unparalleled Spear, coupled with enhanced bonuses on the defensive side of things. Not only can you hurt your enemy well, but the bonuses for deflecting makes you an even tougher foe.

Consuming less Spirit and having the Power Gain effect will ensure that you can dish out the hurt, helped by the additional damage bonus for spear weapons. The set also makes it easier to reach the maximum Morale Rank, so you will never be caught out by stronger enemies.

Inheritor of the Tiger Build (Sun Quan)

Image Source: Koei Tecmo via Twinfinite

Need to up your ranged game so you don’t ever have to get too close for comfort? The Inheritor of the Tiger build is the one for you, although you will still need to master close-quarters combat if you want to beat the game proper. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t always get an advantage before the enemy sees you.

This build makes you a more formidable proponent of the ranged arts, giving additional ammo and the chance to replenish ammo when shooting your bow or crossbow. Any enemy hit by a ranged attack will be susceptible to more damage, which is where your Martial Arts and additional melee attack damage come into play, with the Halo being a Fire Virtue weapon.

Renegade of the Heaven’s Will Build (Dong Zhuo)

Image Source: Koei Tecmo via Twinfinite

As the owner of the set will suggest, donning Dong Zhuo’s ensemble is all about outlasting your enemies and making life a living hell for them. This will require afflicting your foes with negative status effects, such as the Power Drop upon a Fatal Strike, which then allows for more Spirit damage to keep the vicious cycle going.

Defense becomes less important with the added HP, as well as HP restoration from melee attack damage, so you can keep getting in the face of your opponents and whittle them down to nothing. The Triumphant Glaive will benefit most from improving your Metal and Earth Virtues.

The Way of Tianzhu Build (Hong Jing)

Image Source: Koei Tecmo via Twinfinite

Made for those that love the staff weapon and also plenty of Wizardry, the Way of Tianzhu set can make you a powerful mage capable of mixing it up at a shorter range too. Having more HP is always good, while the additional Spirit damage conferred to your staff will make it easier to break the will of your enemies.

With Wizardry spells requiring less Spirit and every spell letting you benefit from the Power Gain effect, you will do great darting in and out to hurt your opponents, and then retreating for a powerful Wizardry spell to finish things off.

With Sky High Righteousness Build (Guan Yu)

Image Source: Koei Tecmo via Twinfinite

There is a reason why Guan Yu is so feared as a warrior, and those that love the strong Glaive weapon will do well to get their hands on this set. It gives a nicely balanced set of bonuses, working well for both Deflecting as well as Martial Arts. The damage reduction from deflecting a Critical Blow will keep you alive for longer, and bonus damage for the Glaive is always welcomed.

Although the weapon may be slow, it hits hard, and with these bonuses, you are always going to have the upper hand as long you don’t get too greedy with your attacks.

Hero Beyond the Age Build (Cao Cao)

Image Source: Koei Tecmo via Twinfinite

Those who like playing with a sword, you can’t go wrong with the Cao Cao set with the Hero Beyond the Age build. This will make sure you are always one step ahead of the enemy thanks to the Slow upon a Martial Arts move inflicted upon them, while your increased Sword Spirit damage does wonders thanks to the Spirit Vulnerability negative status effect.

The build also makes it easy to build up your Morale Rank, with the added bonus of showing Marking Flags on the limited radar, so you do not miss any on your way towards the end of any level.

Aspiration of Restoring the Han Empire Build (Liu Bei)

Image Source: Koei Tecmo via Twinfinite

For an even faster attack and speed that is unmatched, the pair swords that are part of Liu Bei’s Aspiration of Restoring the Han Empire build goes a long way. First of all, you gain a nice boost to overall HP, while there is always HP recovery with every successful deflection.

Secondly, by keeping yourself in this perfect condition, you take both less damage as well as increase the damage dealt to your opponents. And any HP recovery gives your Spirit Fervor, so that you never run out of the necessary resource to make your next move.

That’s everything you will need to know about the best Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty armor sets. For more help with the game, peruse our guides on how to pause the game even if it doesn’t want you to, how to exact Vengeance, and how upgrading your gear works. Do check out other related content below, and for everything else, you can search Twinfinite.

