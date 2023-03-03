How to Exact Vengeance in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Righteous Judgment)

Image Source: Koei Tecmo

War never comes without its costs, and in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, that means plenty of lost lives in order to fulfill the dreams of a few warlords. However, there is some closure that can be sought for other players who have perished in this quest, and that’s where you come in. Should you be seeking the knowledge on how to exact Vengeance in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty as part of the Righteous Judgment trophy or achievement, we have got you covered.

Exacting Vengeance in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

In short, you will be looking for the resting place of fallen players when going through the various levels in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. This is denoted by a glowing purple Burial Flag. Here you will see the details about the enemy who has conquered the player, as well as when the deed was done.

Image Source: Koei Tecmo via Twinfinite

You also have the option to offer a use of your healing Dragon’s Cure Pot at the Burial Flag to temporarily raise your Morale Rank, as the Vengeance target will have a raised Morale Rank as well.

Now, all that remains is to hunt down the enemy and prepare yourself for a tougher fight than usual. Be sure to be on the ball and eliminate other surrounding enemies to make your life easier. Do note that defeating the enemy will reward you with various bonuses, including Accolades that can then be turned in at the Hidden Village for a random item.

Successfully avenging the deaths of 10 other players, and you will earn yourself the Righteous Judgement trophy or achievement.

There you go, everything important to know about how to exact Vengeance in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Should you need more help about the game, be sure to check out the related content below, otherwise, you can search Twinfinite.

Related Posts