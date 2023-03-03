Image Source: Koei Tecmo

The difficulty of games that follow the Souls formula can come in many different ways. Beyond tough enemies and dangerous level designs, another way the game can challenge players is to take away the safe haven of pausing the game. Instead of allowing you to take a breath, the tension remains high all the time. However, if you want to learn just how to pause the game in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, let us help.

Pausing the Game in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

There are several ways in which you can buy yourself some time in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty outside of hiding in an area with no immediate threats. Here are the two reliable methods we found.

Pausing With Photo Mode

The first would be an in-game method by utilizing the Photo Mode option.

By default, you can only enter Photo Mode by going through the menus, but that can be changed to a quicker option. Head into Photo Mode and scroll all the way to the right using the bumper buttons. Here, you will find an option to map a shortcut to enable Photo Mode. On the PS5, this means either pressing R1 with the Options button, or R1 with the touchpad. Either way, inputting this command will instantly pause the game right where it is in Photo Mode.

You can take the time to marvel at the environments or the enemy about to take away half your health; just be sure to prepare yourself for when the action resumes once you exit the mode. The game will give you a final warning before the button prompt as well.

Pausing by Suspending the Game

Another possible way to pause the game is to suspend it entirely. This can be done on the PlayStation consoles by holding the PlayStation button to go back to the dashboard and on Xbox by pressing the Xbox button and returning to the Home screen.

Going back to the game will see it display the prominent Paused text and prevent the game from allowing things to play out. It is likely that there are similar ways to do that on PC, but this is most easily done on the PS5, PS4 and Xbox.

Now that you are clear on how to pause the game in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, we hope that it will give you more time to deal with the dangerous threats in ancient China. For more help on the game, be sure to check out related content below, otherwise, you can search Twinfinite.

