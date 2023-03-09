The Top 5 Best SMGs in Warzone 2 Season 2, Ranked

Warzone 2 follows the trend of the first entry, letting players bring in their custom weaponry to conquer the battlefield. The seasonal update shook up the meta significantly though, meaning there are some newer entries on this list of the best SMGs in Warzone 2 Season Two. For each, we’ll break down the best attachments and overall loadout to dominate Al Mazrah or Ashika Island.

As you’ve probably realized, there are nine SMGs in Warzone 2 right now, but only five make this list. Currently, the BAS-P, VEL 46, FSS Hurricane and PDSW 528 miss out. That could change with Season Two Reloaded though, so check back to this list to make sure.

5) Minibak

Activision via Twinfinite

The Minibak slots in at number five in Warzone’s current SMG meta. Its biggest strength is in the size of its default magazine – able to dispense with a massive number of bullets before users will have to reload.

However, it’s stuck in an awkward spot in terms of strengths, with its all-rounder status undermined by its inability to stand out in any particular arena. Attachments to augment its handling and recoil are most sensible, letting you deploy its large magazine as effectively as possible:

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Barrel: BAK-9 279mm Barrel

BAK-9 279mm Barrel Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

4) MX9

Where the Minibak’s major strength is its magazine size, the MX9’s lack of recoil makes it the fourth best SMG in Warzone 2 right now. Its fire-rate isn’t ground-breaking, but its ease of use and strong handling mean it’s stronger at medium ranges than some other SMGs.

As a result, our recommended loadout revolves around handling and range, with no real need to improve its recoil further:

Muzzle: SA Schalldämpfer 99

SA Schalldämpfer 99 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Magazine: 32 Round Mag

32 Round Mag Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

3) Fennec 45

The Fennec 45 absolutely dominated Season One, being a guaranteed pick for any player worth their salt. However, a couple of nerfs in quick succession mean it can’t get higher than the bronze medal spot in Season Two, with its weakened range meaning more shots-to-kill and a recoil nerf making accurate shots more of a challenge.

Stock: FTAC Locktight Stock

FTAC Locktight Stock Barrel: Fennec Covert Force

Fennec Covert Force Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Mag: Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Mag 45 Muzzle: Lacerta Compensatoe

2) Vaznev-9K

Another SMG that received a slight nerf with Season Two, the Vaznev wasn’t hit quite as hard as the aforementioned Fennec. It bounces a little bit too much but still drops enemies rapidly if you can get on top of its kick.

You’ll want to improve its recoil and handling to try and compensate for it mediocre fire-rate as much as is possible:

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Laser: SZ 1MW PEQ

SZ 1MW PEQ Stock: FT Tac-Elite Stock

1) Lachmann Sub

Following the launch of Warzone 2 Season 2, the Lachmann Sub has become the meta SMG. It was already fairly strong before but nerfs to its closest rivals have seen it become the fastest-killing of all the SMGs.

There’s still a little bit of recoil to compete with but, in terms of fire-rate, handling and damage, there’s currently no better SMG in the entire battle royale. Attach these attachments and you’ll be well on your way to securing Warzone victories:

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Magazine: 40 Round Mags

40 Round Mags Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

That’s all you need to know about the best SMGs in Warzone 2 Season 2. Check out our related content below to find out more tips and tricks, such as the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer.

