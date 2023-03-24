Be Prepared For Long Queue Times in Diablo IV’s Open Beta this Weekend

If you thought the queues for the Diablo IV closed beta last weekend were long, be prepared for even lengthier queues this weekend. Over on the official forums, Blizzard has been pretty transparent about player expectations going into the open beta which starts this Friday.

On the top of the list, we have long queue times, which is certainly to be expected as the open beta will attract an even larger number of players this weekend.

Queue Times: When we open the gates again this Friday to absolutely everyone, we are expecting a lot of people. There will be lengthy queue times, particularly on Friday when we first launch and during peak regional windows. This past weekend helped us to forecast the capacity we expect this weekend, and we will be using that capacity to intentionally stress our systems in preparation for launch. In summary, while we know it can be frustrating, we need queues to properly stress test our services and we are designing to ensure we have them some of the time. Blizzard Forums

Blizzard also mentions that there will likely be times where they’ll have to take the game offline for maintenance, and also encourages players to keep providing feedback as they play through it.

Diablo IV’s open beta is set to start on March 24, and will run till March 27.

