All Syndicate Part 1 Quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Image Source: Epic Games

The most important part of any Fortnite season is the story questline that will provide all the necessary lore of all the new places. They are also a great source of XP and occasionally reward players with cosmetic rewards such as Banner Icons and Loading Screens. Here are all the Syndicate part 1 quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Syndicate Quests Part 1

There are seven quests players will have to complete through the first part of the Syndicate questline, and each of them awards the player with 15,000 XP for their troubles. This means full completion will total out to 105,000 XP, which is a little over one full level of the battle pass.

Win the Arcade Game in Frenzy Fields or Slappy Shores

Drive a Rogue Bike at Drift Ridge, Fallow Fuel, and Neon Bay Bridge

Shoot Targets With SMGs or Assault Rifles While on a Grind Rail (3)

Win the Arcade Game in Lonely Labs

Restore Data Receivers (2)

Search a Computer for Evidence of Tampering

Report to Evie or Thunder

With all seven of these complete, part one will be finished, and the wait begins for the next part. If last season is anything to go by, the next part of the Syndicate quests won’t be for a little while.

This is everything you need to know about all the Syndicate part 1 quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. For more guides to help you succeed in the new season, check out the links below.

Related Posts