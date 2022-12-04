All New Named Locations & POIs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1’s Map

Image Source: Epic Games

The Citadel is the biggest draw of all the new named locations.

A new chapter has come to Fortnite, meaning an all-new map to learn. Considering the mad scramble there will likely be to figure out the best parts of the map, we figured it’s best to give some advanced information. Here are all new named locations & points of interest in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 map.

All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Map Named Locations

Despite how the Fracture event seemed to be rejoining old map sections, everything we know about the new map points to a complete lack of returning named locations. You can see exactly what the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 map looks like below, before we dive into the individual named locations.

Instead, we have many awesome new ones, and we’ve got the low-down on them all below.

The Citadel

Image Source: Epic Games

It’s likely the Citadel’s enormous castle will draw in combatants like honey, similar to Tilted Towers. The tall statues out front serve as great cover, considering their exceptional health.

Anvil Square

Image Source: Epic Games

The kingdom village feel of Anvil Square will no doubt remind players of Greasy Grove. The large collection of houses means a high concentration of loot, so this is one of those battlegrounds to be wary of when landing.

Brutal Bastion

Image Source: Epic Games

This is referred to as “the headquarters of the Reality Warriors,” which makes the concrete compound aesthetic truly work. If you’re used to fighting somewhere like Shimmering Shrine from last season, this area will feel instantly familiar.

Frenzy Fields

Image Source: Epic Games

If you’re drawn to looting houses but don’t want to be right next door to an opponent doing the same, Frenzy Fields will likely be your most frequent drop point. There is plenty of open space between structures to try out all of the new loot you have acquires in the area.

Breakwater Bay

If you’re going to be wanting to be closer to the water, Breakwater Bay should be your first choice. This location gives plenty of water to catch fish and stock up on healing items.

Shattered Slabs

You’ll find Shattered Slabs in an excellent area, halfway between The Citadel and Frenzy Fields. Both areas are sure to draw players, so you can take advantage of that and pick this middle area and enjoy the interior loot areas.

Faulty Splits

The uneven terrain of Faulty Splits is bound to cause some headaches to players in Zero Build. If you can learn to navigate and fight around that early, it’s going to pay off extremely well.

Slappy Shores

Seeing as Breakwater Bay is absolutely full of players diverting from the massive cluster going to The Citadel, Slappy Shores is a great alternative. It’s far enough away from any other major named location, so if you’re looking to gain ground by having good loot, it’s the right pick.

Lonely Labs

Nestled in the same snowy mountain biome as Brutal Bastion, Lonely Labs has one great thing going for it: being on the edge of the map. Named locations at the extreme edges of the map(s) usually don’t get as much traffic, with a majority of players jumping early to mid of the line. If you’re willing to be patient, Lonely Labs will have the loot you are looking for.

All POIs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

We’re continuing to update this post with screenshots for each named location, and a list of all new POIs on the Fortnite Chapter 4 map. Be sure to check back soon.

There you have a complete breakdown of all new named locations and POIs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. While you’re waiting to dive into the game, here’s what you need to know on the Fortnite ‘Waiting in Queue’ error, what the update size is, and why Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 looks better than ever… literally.

