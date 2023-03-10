All Vaulted, Unvaulted & New Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 — dubbed MEGA — looks set to seriously shake up the island. Given an oriental feel, the island will have a futuristic city named location, introduce fancy-looking bikes, and revamp many of the POIs we’ve come to know and love over the past season. Alongside these map changes and a fresh new Battler Pass, there will also be some changes to the weapons pool available in the game. Here’s all new, vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

What Are Vaulted & Unvaulted Weapons?

While new weapons are pretty self-explanatory, you may be wondering exactly what vaulted and unvaulted mean.

When a weapon is vaulted, it means Epic Games removes it from the weapons pool in-game, so players can no longer use it in a Battle Royale match. Vaulted weapons have an opportunity to return in future seasons/ chapters, though exactly when is never confirmed.

Unvaulted weapons, then, are those that were vaulted from a previous season and are returning in the new season. These are often fan-favorite weapons, or ones that just fit with the current theme of the season. Sometimes, unvaulted weapons will return with some balance changes thrown in, if they were originally a bit over or under-powered in their previous appearances.

All New Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Smart Pistol

Futuristic Mythic Katana

Kinetic Blade

Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle

Havoc Pump Shotgun

Overclocked Pulse Rifle

Returning Weapons from Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Not all weapons that were available in Chapter 4 Season 1 have been vaulted. The following are carrying over into Chapter 4 Season 2, as well:

Maven Auto Shotgun

Red-Eye Assault Rifle

Twin Mag SMG

Tactical Pistol

Chug Cannon

All Vaulted Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Alongside the usual round of vaulted weapons, there are also a number of vehicles and vehicle mods that have been removed from the game for Chapter 4 Season 2. We’ve broken these down under a separate heading below, too.

Shockwave Hammer

Thunder Shotgun

DMR

Assault Rifle (SCAR)

Ex-Caliber Rifle

Rocket Launcher

Infantry Rifle

Primal Flame Bow

Mechanical Explosive Bow

Six-Shooter

Primal Stink Bow

Mechanical Shockwave Bow

Combat Shotgun

Heavy Shotgun

Tactical Assault Rifle

Machine SMG

Burst Assault Rifle

Revolver

Oathbound Shield

Oathbound Drone

Impulse Grenade

Bush Grenade

Throwable Launchpad

Vaulted Vehicles & Vehicle Mods

Dirt Bike

Motorboat

Chonkers Off-Road Tires

Cow Catcher

All Unvaulted Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Cobra DMR

Dragon’s Breath Sniper

Combat Shotgun

All Heisted Exotics

Are you a fan of the unvaulted and new weapons? Does a weapon being vaulted have you down in the dumps? Let us know down in the comments below. If you’re looking for more tips, tricks and guides on Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, be sure to check out the links below.

Related Posts