All Vaulted, Unvaulted & New Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

The changing of the weapons arsenal is upon us!
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 — dubbed MEGA — looks set to seriously shake up the island. Given an oriental feel, the island will have a futuristic city named location, introduce fancy-looking bikes, and revamp many of the POIs we’ve come to know and love over the past season. Alongside these map changes and a fresh new Battler Pass, there will also be some changes to the weapons pool available in the game. Here’s all new, vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

What Are Vaulted & Unvaulted Weapons?

While new weapons are pretty self-explanatory, you may be wondering exactly what vaulted and unvaulted mean.

When a weapon is vaulted, it means Epic Games removes it from the weapons pool in-game, so players can no longer use it in a Battle Royale match. Vaulted weapons have an opportunity to return in future seasons/ chapters, though exactly when is never confirmed.

Unvaulted weapons, then, are those that were vaulted from a previous season and are returning in the new season. These are often fan-favorite weapons, or ones that just fit with the current theme of the season. Sometimes, unvaulted weapons will return with some balance changes thrown in, if they were originally a bit over or under-powered in their previous appearances.

All New Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Returning Weapons from Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Not all weapons that were available in Chapter 4 Season 1 have been vaulted. The following are carrying over into Chapter 4 Season 2, as well:

  • Maven Auto Shotgun
  • Red-Eye Assault Rifle
  • Twin Mag SMG
  • Tactical Pistol
  • Chug Cannon

All Vaulted Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Alongside the usual round of vaulted weapons, there are also a number of vehicles and vehicle mods that have been removed from the game for Chapter 4 Season 2. We’ve broken these down under a separate heading below, too.

  • Shockwave Hammer
  • Thunder Shotgun
  • DMR
  • Assault Rifle (SCAR)
  • Ex-Caliber Rifle
  • Rocket Launcher
  • Infantry Rifle
  • Primal Flame Bow
  • Mechanical Explosive Bow
  • Six-Shooter
  • Primal Stink Bow
  • Mechanical Shockwave Bow
  • Combat Shotgun
  • Heavy Shotgun
  • Tactical Assault Rifle
  • Machine SMG
  • Burst Assault Rifle
  • Revolver
  • Oathbound Shield
  • Oathbound Drone
  • Impulse Grenade
  • Bush Grenade
  • Throwable Launchpad

Vaulted Vehicles & Vehicle Mods

  • Dirt Bike
  • Motorboat
  • Chonkers Off-Road Tires
  • Cow Catcher

All Unvaulted Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

  • Heavy Sniper Rifle
  • Cobra DMR
  • Dragon’s Breath Sniper
  • Combat Shotgun
  • All Heisted Exotics

Are you a fan of the unvaulted and new weapons? Does a weapon being vaulted have you down in the dumps? Let us know down in the comments below. If you’re looking for more tips, tricks and guides on Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, be sure to check out the links below.

