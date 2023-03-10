All Vaulted, Unvaulted & New Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
The changing of the weapons arsenal is upon us!
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 — dubbed MEGA — looks set to seriously shake up the island. Given an oriental feel, the island will have a futuristic city named location, introduce fancy-looking bikes, and revamp many of the POIs we’ve come to know and love over the past season. Alongside these map changes and a fresh new Battler Pass, there will also be some changes to the weapons pool available in the game. Here’s all new, vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?
What Are Vaulted & Unvaulted Weapons?
While new weapons are pretty self-explanatory, you may be wondering exactly what vaulted and unvaulted mean.
When a weapon is vaulted, it means Epic Games removes it from the weapons pool in-game, so players can no longer use it in a Battle Royale match. Vaulted weapons have an opportunity to return in future seasons/ chapters, though exactly when is never confirmed.
Unvaulted weapons, then, are those that were vaulted from a previous season and are returning in the new season. These are often fan-favorite weapons, or ones that just fit with the current theme of the season. Sometimes, unvaulted weapons will return with some balance changes thrown in, if they were originally a bit over or under-powered in their previous appearances.
All New Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
- Smart Pistol
- Futuristic Mythic Katana
- Kinetic Blade
- Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle
- Havoc Pump Shotgun
- Overclocked Pulse Rifle
Returning Weapons from Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
Not all weapons that were available in Chapter 4 Season 1 have been vaulted. The following are carrying over into Chapter 4 Season 2, as well:
- Maven Auto Shotgun
- Red-Eye Assault Rifle
- Twin Mag SMG
- Tactical Pistol
- Chug Cannon
All Vaulted Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
Alongside the usual round of vaulted weapons, there are also a number of vehicles and vehicle mods that have been removed from the game for Chapter 4 Season 2. We’ve broken these down under a separate heading below, too.
- Shockwave Hammer
- Thunder Shotgun
- DMR
- Assault Rifle (SCAR)
- Ex-Caliber Rifle
- Rocket Launcher
- Infantry Rifle
- Primal Flame Bow
- Mechanical Explosive Bow
- Six-Shooter
- Primal Stink Bow
- Mechanical Shockwave Bow
- Combat Shotgun
- Heavy Shotgun
- Tactical Assault Rifle
- Machine SMG
- Burst Assault Rifle
- Revolver
- Oathbound Shield
- Oathbound Drone
- Impulse Grenade
- Bush Grenade
- Throwable Launchpad
Vaulted Vehicles & Vehicle Mods
- Dirt Bike
- Motorboat
- Chonkers Off-Road Tires
- Cow Catcher
All Unvaulted Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
- Heavy Sniper Rifle
- Cobra DMR
- Dragon’s Breath Sniper
- Combat Shotgun
- All Heisted Exotics
