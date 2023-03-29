All Super Level Styles in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Image Source: Epic Games

Every battle pass since Chapter 2 Season 1 had included extra styles for that season’s battle pass skins for those who continue playing after every item has been claimed. These are never shown off at the start of a new season due to keeping it a fun mystery for players, but they have been revealed now. Here are all the battle pass Super Level styles in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Super Level Styles

Keep in mind these are only available to players who have claimed every item in the battle pass and then grabbed the first three pages of bonus rewards. As with all seasons, the Super Level styles are more costly, and all require 25 stars (five levels) each to unlock. Each page of Super Level styles include a common theme/color.

Players must unlock the first four styles per page to be able to collect the fifth one and move to the next page. This means each Super Level page takes 125 stars (25 levels) on top of the 125 stars needed to clear the first three pages of Bonus Rewards. In total, you’re looking at 500 stars (100 levels) to redeem all items.

Page 1: Kinetic Rush Styles

Thunder

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Renzo

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Imani

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Mizuki

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Highwire

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Page 2: Neon Citrus Styles

Imani

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Mizuki

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Highwire

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Thunder

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Renzo

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Page 3: Mega Wave Styles

Highwire

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Thunder

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Renzo

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Imani

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Mizuki

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

These are all the Super Level styles in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. For more Fortnite guides and news, take a look at our links below.

