All Super Level Styles in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

All Super Level Styles in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
Image Source: Epic Games
All Super Level Styles in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

The gang’s all here.
Every battle pass since Chapter 2 Season 1 had included extra styles for that season’s battle pass skins for those who continue playing after every item has been claimed. These are never shown off at the start of a new season due to keeping it a fun mystery for players, but they have been revealed now. Here are all the battle pass Super Level styles in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Super Level Styles

Keep in mind these are only available to players who have claimed every item in the battle pass and then grabbed the first three pages of bonus rewards. As with all seasons, the Super Level styles are more costly, and all require 25 stars (five levels) each to unlock. Each page of Super Level styles include a common theme/color.

Players must unlock the first four styles per page to be able to collect the fifth one and move to the next page. This means each Super Level page takes 125 stars (25 levels) on top of the 125 stars needed to clear the first three pages of Bonus Rewards. In total, you’re looking at 500 stars (100 levels) to redeem all items.

Page 1: Kinetic Rush Styles

Thunder

Kinetic Rush Thunder
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Renzo

Kinetic Rush Renzo
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Imani

Kinetic Rush Imani
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Mizuki

Kinetic Rush Mizuki
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Highwire

Kinetic Rush Highwire
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Page 2: Neon Citrus Styles

Imani

Neon Citrus Imani
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Mizuki

Neon Citrus Mizuki
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Highwire

Neon Citrus Highwire
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Thunder

Neon Citrus Thunder
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Renzo

Neon Citrus Renzo
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Page 3: Mega Wave Styles

Highwire

Mega Wave Highwire
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Thunder

Mega Wave Thunder
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Renzo

Mega Wave Renzo
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Imani

Mega Wave Imani
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Mizuki

Mega Wave Mizuki
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

These are all the Super Level styles in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. For more Fortnite guides and news, take a look at our links below.

