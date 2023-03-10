Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is now live with a new battle pass containing over a hundred new cosmetic items such as skins, pickaxes, and more. Of course, these rewards can be received by leveling up through earning XP, and you will need to earn a lot of XP to get it all. Here is how much XP is needed for every level in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

XP Needed for Every Level in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Players will have to earn 80,000 XP for every level in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. The 80,000 XP limit is applicable for the first 200 levels. Players will then need to earn an extra 400 XP per level after level 200. For example, 80,400 XP is required to go from level 201 to 202. Going from level 202 to 203 will then need 80,800 XP. Here is the total XP necessary for the first 200 levels:

Fortnite Level Total XP Points Needed Level 10 720,000 XP Points Level 50 3,920,000 XP Points Level 100 7,920,000 XP Points Level 150 11,920,000 XP Points Level 200 15,920,000 XP Points

How to Get XP Fast in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Seasons in Fortnite usually only last two to three months, so it is important to continue earning XP at a good rate in order to unlock everything from the battle pass. There will be multiple ways to earn XP during the season, so check out the various methods below.

Weekly Challenges

A new set of challenges are added each week with each challenge offering a good amount of XP for completing. The weekly challenges do not expire until the end of the season, but it is good to get ahead on them before they start piling up.

Supercharged XP

Supercharged XP is a boost of XP that Epic Games will activate from time to time. You will know it is activated when your XP bar glows orange. Players at the start of the season can get 60,000 Supercharged XP for the first week, so keep an eye out when it comes around again.

Milestones

Milestones are challenges that are completed over time throughout the season. These give continual XP for a certain number of the task completed, such as eliminating opponents or fish caught. They can be completed without realizing, but look over the list in case you are looking to earn a little extra XP quickly.

Level Packs

Battle pass levels can also be purchased with real money. Players can use the V-Bucks premium currency to buy individual battle pass tiers or packs of levels. Although, this can be a very expensive way to complete the battle pass if looking to get everything by level 200.

That is how much XP is needed for every level in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Fortnite coverage and follow the links below for other helpful guides on this new season of the game.

