How Long Does Supercharged XP Last in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2? Answered

Image Source: Epic Games

To give players a leg up going into the new season, everyone will start with an enhanced boost of Supercharged XP. This means getting through those first few battle pass levels will be even easier, but it will be limited. Here’s how long Supercharged XP will last in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Supercharged XP Duration

Players will be getting an early boost of 60,000 Supercharged XP for the first week of Chapter 4 Season 2. This means that this exact amount will be available per day, giving players a large chunk of their battle pass level everyday for a whole week.

This is a nice round number, as it’s more than enough for those who don’t dedicate all of their time to Fortnite, while giving a healthy boost to those that will reach the maximum each day.

With all the Cyberpunk sights to see throughout the map and a brand new battle pass to earn, being able to journey with a 60,000 Supercharged XP boost will see plenty of people rocking the beginning pages’ cosmetics across the map.

As it’s among the bonus cosmetics with a time delay, this won’t get players any closer to Eren Yeager, but it will mean that they will be more than prepared for when the season’s events kick into high gear and start giving out plenty of regular XP.

For now, this is everything you need about how long Supercharged XP will last in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. We’re going to be tearing through this new season to bring you all the best tips and tricks, so be sure to check out the links below.

