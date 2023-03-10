Image Source: Epic Games

The first tease for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 revealed a lizard named Thunder working as a chef in the new map’s metropolitan area. While it was unclear at the time and seemed like it would just be an NPC, it’s an actual skin you can earn. Here’s how to get the new Thunder lizard skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

How to Unlock the New Thunder Lizard Skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Thunder is available through the battle pass, but it will take players a bit of time to reach him. The base skin (simply called Thunder) is available on page five for nine stars, but players will have to reach level 26 for that to be available.

If you would also like to play as the same Thunder seen in the first teaser, it will take a little more effort on top of that. The Midnight Snack Thunder style is available on page six in the battle pass for another nine stars, and reaching level 32 will unlock it.

Aside from the two skins, there are also various Thunder-related cosmetics across pages five and six. It is likely there will be at least one other Thunder style available in the later pages of the bonus rewards, but those don’t unlock until March 30. If he does indeed show up, we will add that information as well.

This is everything you need to know regarding how to get the new Thunder lizard skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. For more tips, tricks, and guides for the brand-new season, you will find those in the links below.

