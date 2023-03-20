All Fractured Peaks Altars of Lilith Locations in Diablo 4 Beta

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 introduces a new feature called Altars of Lilith, which are statues placed around the world that give players permanent buffs to stats or allow them to carry more of a specific currency. The Diablo 4 beta offers the entirety of first area of the game, Fractured Peaks, including all Altars of Lilith in it. Here are all the Altars of Lilith locations in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Fractured Peaks Altars of Lilith Locations

Diablo 4 contains 28 Altars of Lilith in Fractured Peaks, the game’s first region. The start of the game sets you on a linear path until you reach the city of Kyovashad, then you are free to roam around. All of the Altars of Lilith can be found on the overworld map, and do not require entering any dungeons or cellars.

Only Altars 4 and 16 require players to complete the Stronghold in the area before they appear on the map. You should be at least Level 20 or have a party of friends before tackling the Strongholds.

What Altars of Lilith Do in Diablo 4

Each Altar found gives a small permanent boost to one stat to all of a player’s characters in that realm. Interacting with all Altars of Lilith In Fractured Peaks will give the following increased stats:

+20 Murmuring Obols Max Capacity

+12 Dexterity

+12 Intelligence

+12 Strength

+12 Willpower

That are all the Altars of Lilith locations in Diablo 4. Be sure to check back with Twinfinite for more DIablo 4 coverage and follow the links below for other helpful guides for the game.

