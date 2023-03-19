Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

As players enter the world of Diablo 4, they will likely be seeking out the many treasures and rewards that are hidden throughout. One of these rewards, the elusive Murmuring Obols, can offer some incredible benefits to players who are able to obtain them. These small tokens can be used to buy some interesting items, so it’s no surprise that many players are eager to figure out how to get murmuring obols in Diablo 4. That’s why we’ve written this guide on the subject.

Diablo 4 Murmuring Obols: Locations and How to Get Them

Murmuring Obols can be obtained by completing various events that occur around the world of Diablo 4, either with groups or solo. These events can range from simple quests to complex dungeons and battles, but they all offer the chance to earn a slew of valuable rewards.

The most straightforward way players can earn Murmuring Obols is by participating in world events. These are large-scale events that occur in specific areas of the game world and involve multiple players working together to complete a common goal. These events can be dynamic and unpredictable, with enemies popping up unexpectedly and players needing to adapt on the fly.

Clearing these events can be a lot of fun, and can also provide players with a substantial amount of gold and items; as well as Murmuring Obols.

Another way to obtain Murmuring Obols is by completing solo events. These are smaller scale events that players can do on their own, often involving smaller quests or challenges. While they may not offer the same level of excitement as world events, they do provide a good opportunity for players to earn some Obols and other rewards while exploring the game world at their own pace.

Where To Spend Murmuring Obols In Diablo 4

Once you have collected some Murmuring Obols, you can then spend them at the Purveyor of Curiosities. This vendor can be found in various towns around the world and offers a variety of items and services in exchange for Obols. These items are typically rare and incredibly useful, though it will be a gamble in terms of what you’ll get. Additionally, players can find Whispering Keys here, which can be used to open SIlent Chests.

That should cover everything there is to know about how to get Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4. For more tips and tricks related to the game, check out our other guides and articles down below.

