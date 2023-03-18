What Are Silent Chests & How to Open Them In Diablo 4?

Image from Blizzard via Twinfinite

There are many ways to go about getting loot in Diablo 4. For fans of the action role-playing series, they know that there is a constant grind to acquire more and better loot. Some of that loot comes from killing monsters, bosses, and opening chests. Players can even get lucky and find a Treasure Goblin or two for some uber drops. However, there are hidden chests around the world known as Silent Chests – but they are locked. Here is what Silent Chests are in Diablo 4 and how players can open them.

Silent Chests are a special type of locked chest that requires a Whispering Key in order to open. While these chests can be found randomly in the world, they will not last for long, so players will want to be ready to open them immediately when they come across them.

How to Open Silent Chests In Diablo 4

Image Source: Blizzard

Silent Chests are opened with Whispering Keys that can be obtained from the Curiosity Vendor, who sells random items as well as these Whispering Keys. To get Whispering Keys, players will need to spend 25 Murmuring Obols – a strangely named but not too difficult-to-acquire resource.

To get the Obols, players will need to participate in special events that take place throughout the world. When opening the map, players will notice orange diamonds. These signify that a public event is taking place in that area. Simply go to the location of the public event and complete it to reap those sweet, sweet Obols.

After obtaining 25 of them, players can return to a town to speak to the Curiosity Vendor to buy a Whispering Key and open Silent Chests to their heart’s content. For more information on Diablo 4, including walkthroughs and builds, check out our other guides below, including ones that’ll help you have fun and emote.

