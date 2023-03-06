6 Things to Do After Beating Resident Evil 4 Remake

Capcom

With some time now elapsed since the release of Resident Evil 4 Remake, plenty of players have completed their first playthrough of the iconic Capcom horror title. Instead of feeling deflated having relived the adventure of Leon Kennedy, players are able to revisit the world for a number of reasons. Here are 6 things to do in Resident Evil 4 Remake after completing the game.

1. New Game +

The first – and maybe most prescient – is New Game +. That means being able to start a new playthrough but retain some of your unlocked weapons and inventory (the non-story based ones). In short, you’re able to start a new game with different utility from the off, lending itself to different tactics, strategies and undead carnage.

To opt for New Game Plus, you need only complete your first playthrough and select the option of ‘New Playthrough’.

2. Up Your Ranking

Like New Game Plus, players can opt for a new playthrough but, in this instance, try and improve on the ranking they achieved the first time around. In case you didn’t know, Resident Evil 4 Remake will award players a grade depending on the chosen difficulty and time taken to complete the game.

If you’re interested in learning more and meeting specific Rank criteria, check our guide to all Resident Evil 4 Remake rankings.

3. Unlock All Trophies

As with any game, Resident Evil 4 Remake comes with a series of trophies and achievements that are tied to your console or PC. RE4R has 40 trophies in all as players are tasked with achieving various feats from the simple (upgrade a weapon) to the complex (obtain all treasures indicated on the castle treasure map in a single playthrough).

Naturally, you’ll likely have achieved some – maybe most – of these on your first playthrough, but it’s surely satisfying to rack up 100% of the trophies you can. Everyone loves to brag about having earned the Platinum trophy on PlayStation, or the full 1000 Gamerscore on Xbox!

4. Find Every Collectible

Throughout Resident Evil 4 Remake, there are a series of collectibles players can acquire. These include the pictured Clockwork Castellans, but also treasures, weapons, weapon parts and more.

There are 180 to collect across the entire game and it seems like a challenge worthy of anyone who’s worked their way through the main story and is desperate to exist in the terrifying world with the Las Plagas for a little bit longer.

To track your collectibles progress as you go, players need only open the ‘Challenges Menu’ and select ‘Feats’.

5. Unlock Every Bonus Weapon & Accessory

Similar to the above, players can try and unlock all bonus weapons and weapon accessories. From the Infinite Rocket Launcher to the Primal Knife, there’s a series of cool and unusual weapons that are unlockable by completing challenges and quests as you go.

Unlocking each requires a slightly different approach, depending on if they’re unlockable beyond a checkpoint or as a result of completing a specific quest. For example, the aforementioned Primal Knife can only be unlocked by destroying 16 of those Clockwork Castellans we mentioned in the collectibles entry, while the Infinite Rocket Launcher requires you to shell out 2 million Pesetas in a New Game Plus playthrough.

While these weapons aren’t required for you to beat the game, they do pose a nice additional challenge should you be looking for something else to keep you playing.

6. Achieve S Rank in Every Shooting Range Challenge

Our final suggestion for players who’ve completed the story is to achieve a S-Rank in every Shooting Range challenge the game offers. First available in Chapter 3 and run by the infamous Merchant, players will undoubtedly have come across the firing range and its pirate-themed targets in the main game.

Revisiting the range once you’ve completed the game and practising your aim to the point of achieving a S-Rank in every challenge is undoubtedly good fun and a worthwhile endeavour.

That’s 6 things to do after completing the Resident Evil 4 Remake! There’s plenty for players to do after finishing the main narrative so don’t be disheartened and work your way through these challenges to separate yourself from the rest.

