How to Get & Use Shooting Range Rewards in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Available starting in Chapter 3, the Shooting Range is essentially a fun little side activity you can complete in Resident Evil 4 Remake. While it’s not compulsory, it is pretty fun, and can also net you some rather handy rewards. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about Resident Evil 4 Remake Shooting Range Rewards, including how to get and use them.

All Shooting Range Locations

Chapter 3 – When you reach the Merchant in the Quarry, use the elevator to the right of him and you’ll be taken to the Shooting Range.

Chapter 9 – When you enter the Grand Hall in Chapter 9 and find the Merchant, take the elevator to the right of him again.

Chapter 11 – It's the same as the previous two instances of the Shooting Range. Find the Merchant in the Depths location, and use the elevator just to the right of where he's stood.

Chapter 14 – During this chapter, you'll eventually explore somewhere called Facility 1 Storage. When you do, head north of here and you'll find the Shooting Range in a room linked to it here. On your map, its northeast of the Facility 1 Storage area.

How to Get Shooting Range Rewards in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Shooting Ranges reward you with Silver and Gold Tokens for earning a set amount of points in each game type.

Typically, you’ll earn a Silver Token for reaching the first two score requirements, and a Gold Token for the third and final score requirement. For example in the first Shooting Range challenge, you’ll earn a Silver Token for reaching 3,000 and 5,000 points respectively, and then a Gold Token for earning 7,000 points.

In addition to these, an additional Silver Token is earned for every 1,000 points you earn, and a Gold Token is earned if you shoot all the skulls in a level.

It is therefore possible to earn three Silver Tokens and two Gold Tokens in each Shooting Range ‘level’ in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Where to Use Silver & Gold Tokens in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Once you’ve earned these Shooting Range rewards, you can head to a nearby Token Machine (it looks like a vending machine) and spend any combination of three tokens.

These tokens will reward you with a random Charm, which have their own various perks and benefits. If you use Gold Tokens in the machine, the likelihood of getting a high rarity charm will increase.

That’s everything you need to know about Resident Evil 4 Remake Shooting Range rewards. For more tips, tricks and guides on the game, be sure to check out the links below.

