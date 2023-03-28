How to Get & Use Shooting Range Rewards in Resident Evil 4 Remake
Test your shooting skills!
Available starting in Chapter 3, the Shooting Range is essentially a fun little side activity you can complete in Resident Evil 4 Remake. While it’s not compulsory, it is pretty fun, and can also net you some rather handy rewards. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about Resident Evil 4 Remake Shooting Range Rewards, including how to get and use them.
All Shooting Range Locations
- Chapter 3 – When you reach the Merchant in the Quarry, use the elevator to the right of him and you’ll be taken to the Shooting Range.
- Chapter 9 – When you enter the Grand Hall in Chapter 9 and find the Merchant, take the elevator to the right of him again.
- Chapter 11 – It’s the same as the previous two instances of the Shooting Range. Find the Merchant in the Depths location, and use the elevator just to the right of where he’s stood.
- Chapter 14 – During this chapter, you’ll eventually explore somewhere called Facility 1 Storage. When you do, head north of here and you’ll find the Shooting Range in a room linked to it here. On your map, its northeast of the Facility 1 Storage area.
How to Get Shooting Range Rewards in Resident Evil 4 Remake
Shooting Ranges reward you with Silver and Gold Tokens for earning a set amount of points in each game type.
Typically, you’ll earn a Silver Token for reaching the first two score requirements, and a Gold Token for the third and final score requirement. For example in the first Shooting Range challenge, you’ll earn a Silver Token for reaching 3,000 and 5,000 points respectively, and then a Gold Token for earning 7,000 points.
In addition to these, an additional Silver Token is earned for every 1,000 points you earn, and a Gold Token is earned if you shoot all the skulls in a level.
It is therefore possible to earn three Silver Tokens and two Gold Tokens in each Shooting Range ‘level’ in Resident Evil 4 Remake.
Where to Use Silver & Gold Tokens in Resident Evil 4 Remake
Once you’ve earned these Shooting Range rewards, you can head to a nearby Token Machine (it looks like a vending machine) and spend any combination of three tokens.
These tokens will reward you with a random Charm, which have their own various perks and benefits. If you use Gold Tokens in the machine, the likelihood of getting a high rarity charm will increase.
That’s everything you need to know about Resident Evil 4 Remake Shooting Range rewards. For more tips, tricks and guides on the game, be sure to check out the links below.
- Resident Evil 4 Remake is the Game I Wanted 18 Years Ago
- How to Get Infinite Ammo in Resident Evil 4 Remake
- How to Complete Disgrace of the Salazar Family Request in Resident Evil 4 Remake
- How to Get the LE 5 in Resident Evil 4 Remake
- How to Complete Catch Me a Big Fish Request in Resident Evil 4 Remake