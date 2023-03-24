Resident Evil 4 Remake Charms Explained: All Charms, How to Get, & More

Image Source: Capcom

For the most part, Resident Evil 4 Remake is a souped up version of the game you know and love from 2005, but Capcom’s added quite a few bells and whistles here too. The Charm system is a new addition to the game, and while it isn’t exactly game-changing, it can give you an edge. Here’s how the Charms work in Resident Evil 4 Remake, how you can get them, and all of the available ones we’ve found so far.

How to Get Charms in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Charms system will become available to you once you find the Merchant in the Quarry area in Resident Evil 4 Remake. There will be an elevator next to his store, leading to the shooting range.

At the shooting range, you can complete the challenges to get Silver and Gold Tokens, which can then be used at the gacha machine to get a variety of Charms. You’ll need three Tokens to get one Charm, and using the Gold ones will give you a greater chance of getting a rarer Charm, so we definitely recommend using those whenever possible.

Every now and then, the Merchant will trade you Gold Tokens for Spinels, so if you’ve been keeping up with your requests, this is a good way to get some extra ones.

How to Use Charms

Now that you’ve obtained a few Charms in Resident Evil 4 Remake, it’s time to put them to good use. Interact with any typewriter in the game and select the Customize Case option, and then select up to three Charms you want to put on your case.

Once equipped, you’ll start enjoying the unique benefits that each Charm brings. For instance, the Epic Ashley Graham Charm lets you recover a bit more health with Green Herbs, while most of the zombie Charms will increase your crafting bonus frequency for various types of ammo.

Once equipped, you’ll be able to see your Charms dangling at the bottom of the case whenever you open up your inventory.

All Charms in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Do keep in mind that this is not an exhaustive list as we’ve yet to discover every single Charm in the game, but these are the ones we’ve gotten so far:

Charm Rarity Effect Ashley Graham Epic +50% health recovery for green herbs. Isabel Common +30% health recovery for vipers. Don Esteban Common +15% shotgun shells craft bonus frequency Don Diego Common +15% rifle ammo craft bonus frequency Soldier w/ dynamite Common +30% attachable mines craft bonus frequency

And that’s all you need to know about how the Charms system works in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

