WWI Horror Game Amnesia: The Bunker Is Getting Pushed Back a Few Weeks

Image Source: Frictional Games

Amnesia and Soma studio Frictional Games has announced that Amnesia: The Bunker, the latest game in the survival horror series, will receive a short delay alongside an official release date for later this year.

The game was revealed last December in a trailer for PC and consoles with a launch window of March 2023. Frictional Games announced today that Amnesia: The Bunker will be delayed by about two months with a new release date of May 16, 2023.

The developers said the delay was due to “a slew of illnesses” over the winter that had affected overall development, and had meant enough for the small studio to push back the game’s release by a few weeks.

Amnesia: The Bunker takes place during World War I following French soldier Henri Clement who has been left behind by his battalion and gets trapped in an abandoned military bunker with some kind of creature stalking him from the shadows.

The game features the franchise’s signature psychological horror and dark environments alongside limited combat through weapons and grenades. The studio is touting that the game will have player choice “in a sandbox horror survival setting” and an “unscripted environment” where objects and resources will be able to change with each playthrough.

Amnesia: The Bunker will launch for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on May 16.

