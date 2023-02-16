WWE 2K23 Reveals More Details on “Never Give Up” John Cena Showcase

Image via 2K Sports

With WWE 2K23 set to release next month, 2K Sports and Visual Concepts have provided even more details regarding their signature Showcase game mode.

Not unlike WWE 2K15, players will be able to experience John Cena‘s now 20-year career over the course of several matches. However, unlike previous entries, players will get to experience this year’s mode — entitled “Never Give Up” — playing as some of his biggest rivals, including Batista, Brock Lesnar, and The Rock.

While Showcase mode can be traced back as far as WWE ’13, 2K15 is the first time the franchise introduced it through the lens of specific superstars rather than moments in time. In WWE 2K22, Rey Mysterio was given the spotlight.

But just because you won’t be playing through said career as Cena himself doesn’t mean the “Peacemaker” star won’t be involved.

Every John Cena Showcase Feature in WWE 2K23

John Cena’s Toughest Losses: From SmackDown 2002 through SummerSlam 2021, you’ll take control of several big-name opponents.

Cena will be on hand to walk you through these career highs and lows, touching on the significance of each match along the way. New Gameplay Additions: Each match features different sets and strategies in order to keep the Showcase fresh.

Each match features different sets and strategies in order to keep the Showcase fresh. Every Era of John Cena: From the Doctor of Thuganomics to the leader of Cenation, you’ll take on all forms of the 16-time World Champion.

From the Doctor of Thuganomics to the leader of Cenation, you’ll take on all forms of the 16-time World Champion. Slingshot Technology: New technology enables the game to transition from in-ring gameplay to live-action historical footage.

All John Cena Showcase Matches in WWE 2K23

As of right now, WWE 2K23 will feature 14 separate Showcase matches for players to battle through. They are as follows:

John Cena vs. Kurt Angle — SmackDown, 2002

— SmackDown, 2002 John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar — Backlash, 2003

— Backlash, 2003 John Cena vs. The Undertaker — Vengeance, 2003

— Vengeance, 2003 John Cena vs. Edge — New Year’s Revolution, 2006

— New Year’s Revolution, 2006 John Cena vs. Rob Van Dam — ECW One Night Stand, 2006

— ECW One Night Stand, 2006 John Cena vs. Edge — SummerSlam, 2006

— SummerSlam, 2006 John Cena vs. Triple H — Night of Champions, 2008

— Night of Champions, 2008 John Cena vs. Batista — SummerSlam, 2008

— SummerSlam, 2008 John Cena vs. Randy Orton — Hell In a Cell, 2009

— Hell In a Cell, 2009 John Cena vs. The Rock — WrestleMania 28, 2012

— WrestleMania 28, 2012 John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar — SummerSlam, 2014

— SummerSlam, 2014 John Cena vs. AJ Styles — SummerSlam, 2016

— SummerSlam, 2016 John Cena vs. The Undertaker — WrestleMania 34, 2018

— WrestleMania 34, 2018 John Cena vs. Roman Reigns — SummerSlam, 2021

WWE 2K23 releases everywhere March 17, 2023, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

