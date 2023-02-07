Who is Phineas Nigellus Black in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Screenshot via Hogwarts Legacy YouTube

Though Hogwarts Legacy is set a century before the events of Harry Potter, there are a few familiar names that pop up during your stay at the wizarding school. The headmaster has a particular surname that might catch your eye, so let’s unpack who Phineas Nigellus Black is in Hogwarts Legacy.

Who Is the Headmaster in Hogwarts Legacy?

The name is no mere coincidence, as Phineas belongs to the world-renowned Black family of wizards. A devout pure-blood wizard, Phineas is a Slytherin alumnus who takes up the role of headmaster in the 1800s. According to Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, this was a role he was ill-fitted for, as he would go on to be known as Hogwarts’ least popular headmaster.

Despite his station, Phineas is a petty and self-obsessed man, as narrow-minded as he is sarcastic. He would only make a few brief appearances in the films, represented on the House of Black family tree and as a portrait, though in these same roles, he was much more prevalent in the books.

In Hogwarts Legacy, Phineas Nigellus Black is played by Simon Pegg, who describes him as someone who took on the role of headmaster “because of the gig”, suggesting he was merely chasing prestige.

Is Phineas Black related to Sirius Black?

Scholarly Potterheads will of course know that Phineas Black is Sirius’ great-great-grandfather. As one may anticipate, the portrait form of Phineas did not have particularly kind words for his descendent, describing him as worthless. It is noteworthy, however, that Phineas was upset to learn of Sirius’ eventual demise, suggesting that even under his crusty, painted exterior, he did have at least a degree of sentimentality towards his exiled relative.

Now that you’re all brushed up on who Phineas Black is in Hogwarts Legacy, you may be interested to learn of other families of legend, such as who Professor Weasley is. Twinfinite is your home for all things Hogwarts Legacy, and we’ve got plenty of guides below.

