While The Forest had its quirks and secrets, its recently released sequal Sons of the Forest seems to have even more to offer players who value exploring. If you have been out and about on the expansive new island then you know just how much there is to discover. Some of those things include tools and weapons that end up being necessary as the enemies’ abilities increase, but the location for these is not always clear. If you are short on defense and are wondering where to find the pistol in Sons of the Forest you can read on below for a quick explanation.

Where to Find the Pistol in Sons of the Forest

The pistol is actually not too far away depending on where you spawned in. If your helicopter landed in the ocean or on the beach, you will have the easiest time locating it. If you started in the mountains or forest, however, it is not too bad of a distance but you will need to go down south until you reach the area on your GPS map shown below.

As you can see, there is a bright red raft further out in the ocean. This is where the pistol in Sons of the Forest will be located so you will need to swim out there. There are sharks guarding the raft so keep an eye out for their fins as they will instantly kill you. Thankfully, you do actually get an achievement for dying to the sharks and you also spawn back in the ocean so there are not too many negative consequences aside from the potential disruption in your acquirement of the pistol.

Once you climb up onto the raft, you will see the pistol laid out on top of a book as shown in the picture above. All you need to do to grab it is walk up to it and press the letter “E” on your keyboard. You should already have some pistol ammo in your inventory but you can find it anywhere across the island as it is abundant.

That is all you need to know about where to find the pistol in Sons of the Forest, so jump back into your save and find the raft for yourself. If you want to read through some related content just have a look below for similar articles or head back to the website’s main page for more gaming guides and news.

