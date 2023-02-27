What Are the Purple Markers in Sons of the Forest? Answered

Image Source: Endnight Games

What’s worse than getting marooned on an isolated island in the middle of nowhere? Why, being hounded by a bunch of mutants and cannibals on said island, of course! That’s what you’ve got to look forward to once you first boot up Sons of the Forest, Endnight Games’ prequel to 2018’s sleeper survival horror hit. But figuring out what to do and where to go is a big part of the fun. So, for those who’ve arrived here, you’re likely pondering the question: What are the Purple Markers in Sons of the Forest? Let us explain.

What Do the Purple Markers Mean in Sons of the Forest? Answered

When you first start your adventure in Sons of the Forest, you’ll soon discover a nifty device that will help you as you explore the remote, tropical island. Specifically, the device is your GPS Tracker, and the Purple Markers that appear on the map are pointing you in the direction of the game’s main questline.

Image Source: Endnight Games

This questline firstly tasks you to “Find Team B,” and each Purple Marker represents a soldier’s body who you’ve got to track down. Thing is, you won’t just find the bodies of soldiers when you reach these locations.

In fact, you’ll also find some really helpful equipment like tools, weapons, and resources, too. Furthermore, you’ll also find some key items like radios in Purple Marker locations. In short, then, we’d highly recommend prioritising finding these Purple Marker locations to help give you a head start in the early game.

It’s important to note, however, that you’ll need the Shovel to be able to make your way to the Purple Marker locations proper so find that piece of equipment first before you embark on your journey.

So, there you have it: What the Purple Markers in Sons of the Forest mean. For more, here’s what all the Markers in the game mean. Or, if you’d prefer, feel free to browse the links down below.

