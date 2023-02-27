All Weapons in Sons of the Forest
Self preservation.
Endnight Games’ eagerly anticipated first-person survival horror experience is making waves right now thanks to its eerie atmosphere, immersive realism, and impressive level of freedom. While surviving on an isolated tropical island overflowing with cannibals may not sound like the perfect holiday, at least you get some defensive equipment to keep the flesh-eating scoundrels at bay. So, for those wondering, here are all the weapons in Sons of the Forest that you can find or craft. Let’s get into it, shall we?
All Weapons You Can Find or Craft in Sons of the Forest
In total, there are 22 confirmed weapons in Sons of the Forest and they are as follows:
- Bow
- Chainsaw
- Combat Knife
- Compound Bow
- Crafted Spear
- Cross
- Crossbow
- Fire Axe
- Guitar
- Katana
- Machete
- Modern Axe
- Molotov
- Pistol
- Putter
- Revolver
- Severed Leg
- Severed Arm
- Shotgun
- Stun Baton
- Stun Gun
- Tactical Axe
It’s worth noting that there’s a possibility that more weapons could be discovered in the late game. In addition, the developer may introduce new weapons in future updates. If this happens, we’ll make sure to update the list with the new information.
So, there you have it: All the weapons to be found or crafted in Sons of the Forest. For more, here’s how to get the shotgun and the modern axe. And as always, keep it locked at Twinfinite for plenty more guides and tips on the game.
