All Weapons in Sons of the Forest

Endnight Games’ eagerly anticipated first-person survival horror experience is making waves right now thanks to its eerie atmosphere, immersive realism, and impressive level of freedom. While surviving on an isolated tropical island overflowing with cannibals may not sound like the perfect holiday, at least you get some defensive equipment to keep the flesh-eating scoundrels at bay. So, for those wondering, here are all the weapons in Sons of the Forest that you can find or craft. Let’s get into it, shall we?

All Weapons You Can Find or Craft in Sons of the Forest

In total, there are 22 confirmed weapons in Sons of the Forest and they are as follows:

Bow

Chainsaw

Combat Knife

Compound Bow

Crafted Spear

Cross

Crossbow

Fire Axe

Guitar

Katana

Machete

Modern Axe

Molotov

Pistol

Putter

Revolver

Severed Leg

Severed Arm

Shotgun

Stun Baton

Stun Gun

Tactical Axe

It’s worth noting that there’s a possibility that more weapons could be discovered in the late game. In addition, the developer may introduce new weapons in future updates. If this happens, we’ll make sure to update the list with the new information.

So, there you have it: All the weapons to be found or crafted in Sons of the Forest. For more, here’s how to get the shotgun and the modern axe. And as always, keep it locked at Twinfinite for plenty more guides and tips on the game.

