Where to Find Modern Axe in Sons of the Forest

Image Source: Endnight Games

There are few things that prove to be more important than good, sturdy tools in a survival game. This remains true with The Forest’s recently released sequel, Sons of the Forest. Many of the tools that you want initially can be crafted, but others require some searching before they can be acquired. One of these tools is the Modern Axe, and upgraded form of the one you start the game with. If you want to know where to find the Modern Axe in Sons of the Forest, read on below for a quick guide.

Sons of the Forest Modern Axe Location

If you are looking for the Modern Axe in Sons of the Forest, it is thankfully not to hard to find and is definitely obtainable pretty much immediately. All you need to do is open up your GPS map and locate the area shown below.

Image Source: Endnight via Twinfinite

Once you are there you will find an abandoned camp with loot strewn all over the ground. One of the items you can get is on a man’s corpse leaning against the left tent. It is the Modern Axe. Simply walk up to it and press “E” on your keyboard to get it into your inventory. From there you can equip it.

Image Source: Endnight via Twinfinite

The Modern Axe is quite strong and works well as both a tool to gather logs and sticks as well as a weapon against the cannibals. Just be sure to not hit your friends with it in multiplayer.

Now that you know where to find the Modern Axe in Sons of the Forest, be sure to grab it and chop trees to your heart’s content. Or cannibal heads. If you want to view related content, have a look at some similar articles below or head back to the website’s main page for all things gaming.

Related Posts