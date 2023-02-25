Top 15 Best Hogwarts Legacy Easter Eggs

Image via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy is a vast, incredibly captivating open world adventure that is overflowing with all manner of activities and lore. Some of that fascinating lore comes in the form of easter eggs, that hearken back most often to the beloved Harry Potter film franchise. While some are perhaps less obvious, there are plenty more that are all too memorable to possibly forget. With so many to choose from throughout the game, we carefully picked the easter eggs that are by far worthiest of mention. Here is our list of the top 15 easter eggs in Hogwarts Legacy.

Newt Scamander’s Pets

Image Source: Warner Bros via Twinfinite

First on our list is the appearance of Newt Scamander’s pets. The Niffler and Pickett are a clear nod to the Fantastic Beasts films, which further expanded the Harry Potter universe. Nifflers in particular are one of many animals that can be caught and kept in your Vivarium, and they look and act the same way as their counterparts in the films.

Transformation Spell Icon

Image by Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

If you look closely enough, you’ll notice that the icon for the transformation spell is in fact a goblet with what looks like a rat tail. This is one of many nods to Ron Weasley, referencing his failed attempt during the second HP film Chamber of Secrets to transform his pet rat Scabbers into a goblet during McGonagall’s Transfiguration class.

Flying Daedalian Keys

Image by Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The Daedalian Key side quest is one that takes you all over Hogwarts castle, forcing you to find several flying keys to unlock mysterious cabinets which hold house tokens used to unlock a chest with rare loot. The keys themselves are a nod to very similar ones seen in the first Harry Potter film, during a trial originally created by Professor Flitwick to protect the Sorcerer’s Stone hidden by alchemist Nicolas Flamel.

One-Eyed Witch Secret Passageway to Hogsmeade

Image by Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The infamous one-eyed witch statue, which conceals a secret passageway to the cellar at Honeyduke’s Sweets in Hogsmeade, is a direct reference to the same statue seen in the third HP film Prisoner of Azkaban. While a focal point in the “Dissending for Sweets” side quest in the game, Fred and George Weasley first reveal the secret passage along with the Marauder’s Map to Harry Potter in the original movie.

The Goblet of Fire

Image by Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Any HP movie afficionado is sure to spot the familiar, jewel-encrusted coffer that holds the infamous Goblet of Fire. Located in the game at the top of the Grand Staircase inside the Trophy Room, the Goblet of Fire is an iconic callback to the fourth HP film, where it was used to commence the legendary Triwizard Tournament. Harry Potter was unintentionally picked to co-represent Hogwarts in the tournament alongside Cedric Diggory, which led to one of the most hilariously memorable lines in all of the films.

If you know, you know.

Two Twins Outside Zonko’s Joke Shop

Image by Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Walking through cozy Hogsmeade in the winter, you may spot what looks to be two ginger-haired twin boys staring through the windows of Zonko’s Joke Shop. While obviously not them, given the century or so difference in time, the sighting is a clear nod to Fred and George Weasley, Ron’s older twin brothers who were known for mischief. Not surprisingly, they also wind up opening their own joke shop in Hogsmeade after graduating from Hogwarts.

Polyjuice Potion Brewing in the Bathroom

Image by Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Upon entering the girls bathroom near Professor Fig’s classroom and walking to the very last stall, you can find an entire Polyjuice Potion setup inside where a mysterious student has clearly been hard at work brewing up mischief. This is a reference to Hermione, who first brewed the shapeshifting concoction during the second film Chamber of Secrets. Moaning Myrtle is nowhere to be found this time however.

Avada Kedavra Spell

Image by Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Among the many spells learned in Hogwarts Legacy, by far the most foreboding one on the list is Avada Kedavra, which instantly kills whomever it targets. The fact that students can freely wield such a spell in the game has been a very popular topic of conversation. Another very unique thing to note is how the casting path when first learning the spell is in the distinct shape of a lightning bolt — a very obvious reference to Harry Potter’s famous scar received by Lord Voldemort.

Hagrid’s Hut and Buckbeak

Image by Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Upon running out through the Southern Entrance of Hogwarts grounds and down the grassy slope, you can find what clearly looks to be Hagrid’s Hut where Harry Potter’s half-giant friend resides. Of course, this far back in time Hagrid is nowhere to be found, and the hut is simply home to the current groundskeeper.

Image by Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Next to the hut is a familiar pumpkin patch, and further behind it is what looks like a gravestone with a hippogriff sculpted into it. This is a secondary nod to Hagrid’s hippogriff named Buckbeak, whom Harry and Hermione rescued from execution in the third film, Prisoner of Azkaban, before going to find Sirius Black. It could also very well be a memorial to the late Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in all eight movies.

That’s Wizard Chess!

Image by Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Knight to H-3! An obvious high contender for our list is the giant chess puzzle that is part of a Treasure Vault quest out at Poidsear Coast. A nod to the near-deadly chess game from the very first movie that Ron expertly orchestrates, the player must engage and win the game in order to progress, all while avoiding certain harm from any opposing pieces.

Puking Up Slugs in the Hospital Wing

Image by Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Upon entering the Hospital Wing, the player may come across a very ill student, who’s hunched over puking up slugs into a bucket. This is a hilarious reference to the second film Chamber of Secrets, where Ron attempts to curse Draco Malfoy with a slug-vomiting charm after he calls Hermione a mudblood. The spell backfires on Ron due to his broken wand, causing him to be the slug-puking victim instead.

Entrance to the Chamber of Secrets

Image by Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Yes, the famed Chamber of Secrets does exist in the game. However, entering it isn’t an option.

Nonetheless, the player is able to locate the entrance to the lair in the Slytherin girls’ bathroom, which is exactly the same as the one seen in the movie minus Moaning Myrtle haunting the stalls. Walking up to the sinks, you can notice a familiar snake symbol on one of the faucets. However, just like the movie, a person must speak the word “Open” in Parseltongue to reveal the entrance. Unlike the Boy Who Lived, the player doesn’t have that skill, so the Chamber remains closed off.

Follow the Butterflies

Image by Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

It was all but expected for this easter egg to land high on our list, and likewise for there to be a quest in the game with the same name.

“Follow the Butterflies” is a nod to Ron’s arguably most famous line in the series, when in the second movie he and Harry follow a trail of spiders into the Forbidden Forest to find Aragog, one of Hagrid’s former pets. In the game, the quest is small one from Clementine at the Three Broomsticks that follows right after Jackdaw’s Rest Quest. The player must simply follow actual butterflies into the Forbidden Forest until a loot box is found.

Portrait of Late Richard Harris in Ravenclaw Tower

Image by Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

This incredibly endearing easter egg came second on our list for good reason. A portrait located in Ravenclaw Tower strongly resembles the late Richard Harris, the actor who portrayed Albus Dumbeldore in the first two Harry Potter movies. Harris passed away in 2002 from Hodgkins Disease, and remains in the hearts of every fan.

Trial of the Deathly Hallows

Image by Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Our top pick of all the easter eggs we’ve found in the game is not merely a lingering NPC, or an otherwise static display somewhere in the castle. One of the many difficult trials the player embarks on through the main story is that of Namiah Fitzgerald, which involves locating and wielding all three of the Deathly Hallows; a huge plot point in the original books and movies that leads to the fated war with Lord Voldemort.

The game quest is immersive and unique in its stylistic black and white tone, hearkening back to the narration of the Three Brothers story by Hermione in the seventh film, and requires the player to literally avoid Death’s shadows in order to acquire the Hallows.

That concludes our list of the top 15 most memorable easter eggs found in Hogwarts Legacy! Is there one not on the list that you feel makes the cut, or one that you found and think no one has come across yet? Feel free to let us know your thoughts down below and check out any of the other secrets we’ve uncovered so far in Hogwarts Legacy via the related articles down below.

